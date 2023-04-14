Let the news come to you

AZUSA, Calif. – Montana State’s Camila Noe and Ben Perrin each recorded the second best marks in program history in the 10,000 meters late Thursday night under rainy skies at the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific University.

Noe, a Bozeman High product, finished seventh overall in 33 minutes, 0.41 seconds. Her time ranks third in the Big Sky Conference this season, and second all-time at MSU behind Alyssa Snyder’s 32:58.31 set in 2017. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the 10K in 31:55.80.

Perrin, a native of Kalispell, finished the men’s race in 28:25.24. He has the third fastest time in the Big Sky this season and moves into second on MSU’s all-time list behind former All-American Shannon Butler's 28:08.40 finish in 1991.


