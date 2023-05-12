Let the news come to you

Montana State distance runners made history Friday at the 2023 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Senior Duncan Hamilton from Bozeman High etched his name in the history books by winning his fourth 3,000-meter steeplechase championship, the first man to do so in Big Sky history. Junior Camila Noe, a former Hawks teammate of Hamilton’s, won her first Big Sky outdoor title by capturing the women’s 10,000, running away from the field in the final 600 meters. And junior Ben Perrin (Kalispell) became the third Bobcat to win two Big Sky 10,000 meter titles, joining Shannon Butler (1990, 1991) and Casey Jermyn (2003, 2005).

“It was an exciting day all around,” said MSU head coach Lyle Weese, “but especially for the distance runners. They did some amazing things.”


