Montana State continued its strong showing at The Podium on Saturday as the Bobcats registered some of the best results of the entire meet at the Washington State Invitational in Spokane, Washington.
Multiple Bobcats found their way on to The Podium facility record board on Saturday.
In the recently opened indoor facility, MSU’s Lucy Corbett got the team going in the women’s high jump. Corbett cleared 5 feet, 10.50 inches. The mark was an improvement of a half inch on her previous indoor school record. Corbett didn’t have a miss at the height to finish first place in the event.
Colby Wilson added a first-place finish in the men’s pole vault to the MSU tally. Wilson finished in a tie with Washington State’s Jacob Englar at a height of 17-00.25 which resulted in a jump off. Wilson cleared 17-04.25, while Englar was unable to, to claim the top mark ever in the facility. The height improved on Wilson’s lifetime best by a foot and a half and stands as the second best in program history.
Duncan Hamilton and Ben Perrin continued the trend for Montana State getting Bobcats atop The Podium records list. Hamilton completed his first outright sub-four mile of his college career by crossing the finish line in 3 minutes, 59.64 seconds. He placed just ahead of Perrin who clocked a personal-best time of 4:01.35 to move from sixth to fifth all-time on the Bobcats’ all-time top 10 chart.
MSU continued to have robust results across the board.
Elena Carter continued her strong indoor season by taking fifth in the women’s 60 hurdles final. Carter had a fast preliminaries time of 8.51 seconds, then topped it by recording an 8.47 in the finals. That time moved her from a tie into sole possession of the school record in the event.
Drake Schneider had two performances that were among the best in the field. Schneider placed first overall in the men’s 400 with a time of 47.99 and finished runner-up in the 200 crossing in at 21.71. Macy White had two good runs in the women’s competition as well. She placed sixth in the 60 after recording her best time of 7.62 in the prelims, while she took eighth in the 200 with her clocking a 24.92.
Camila Noe (4:57.15) and Mya Dube (4:59.38) each placed fourth and seventh, respectively, in the women’s mile. Dube’s time was a personal best. Chris Bianchini added a top-10 showing as he finished sixth in the men’s 800 behind a mark of 1:52.70. The Bobcat men’s 4x400 relay of Julian Hazen, Bianchini, Will Anderson and Schnedier took third in the event with a season-best time of 3:18.20. Rounding out top-10 showings by Montana State on Saturday was Jordan Fink who took eighth in the women’s shot put with a toss of 44-08.75.
Narrowly finishing outside a top-10 finish were Hazen, Carter Slade and Grace Gilbreth. Hazen finished 11th in the men’s 300 with a time of 49.19. Gilbreth took 11th in the women’s mile, crossing in at 5:05.95, and Slade placed 12th in the men’s shot put thanks to a throw of 51-05.50.
Montana State returns to Worthington Arena next for its final regular season event. The Bobcats are slated to host the Big Sky Preview in Bozeman on Feb. 11.