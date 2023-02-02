One home meet, two Southern California trips and three more in-state competitions at the University of Montana highlight the Bobcats’ 2023 outdoor track and field schedule released Thursday.
Montana State’s schedule features 12 regular-season meets in three different states — all of which will be held west of the Mississippi River. The Bobcats will likely travel no further east than Austin, Texas — the site of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships — as the Big Sky Conference Championships and the NCAA West Preliminary will be held in Greeley, Colorado, and Sacramento, California, respectively.
The Bobcats will kick off their season in sunny Southern California on the weekend of March 17-18: first with the Redlands Invitational on Friday, then with Azusa Pacific’s Franson Classic the next day. One week later, the team will head over to Missoula for the Al Manuel Invitational, which takes place March 24-25.
Montana will host the Cat/Griz Dual, which is factored into The Brawl of the Wild rivalry standings, on Saturday, April 1. The Montana men have a 55-32 lead in the all-time series, yet the Bobcats have won 10 of the last 11 Cat/Griz Duals. As for the women, MSU has a 20-19 lead in the series, bolstered by the Bobcats winning eight of the last 10 duals.
Competition ramps up for Montana State two weeks later, as the Bobcats will compete in four meets in the Los Angeles area during one of the biggest collegiate track weeks of the year. The Mt. SAC Relays — one of the most competitive and prestigious meets on the West Coast — kicks off the busy week for the Bobcats on April 12-15. Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational will be the second of two multi-day meets MSU will compete at in California; the meet will take place on April 13-15 and will be live-streamed on FloTrack, albeit behind a paywall. Two meets at Long Beach State wrap up the trip: the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate (April 14) and the Beach Invitational (April 15).
The team will split up the following week, as a handful of individuals will compete at Stanford’s Payton Jordan Invitational on April 21, while the rest of the team will make another trip to Missoula for the Grizzly Invite on April 22. From there, a trip to Idaho State’s Bengal Invitational on April 28-29 will be the final regular-season road meet of the year.
Montana State’s lone home track meet is the Tom Gage Invite, held on Saturday, May 6. The meet will not only serve as Senior Day, but also as the final competition of the regular season.
Two meets at fellow Big Sky Conference schools kick off the postseason. This year, Northern Colorado will host the Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will be held from Wednesday, May 10 through Saturday, May 13. MSU will have a brief respite before the NCAA West Preliminary, held at Sacramento State from May 24-27. Last season, the Bobcats brought a program-record 17 athletes to the West Regional meet; 10 qualifiers from last year return this season.
The 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships take place in Austin, Texas this season, breaking up a multi-year streak of the NCAAs held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Next year the NCAAs will return to Hayward Field.
