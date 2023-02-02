Let the news come to you

One home meet, two Southern California trips and three more in-state competitions at the University of Montana highlight the Bobcats’ 2023 outdoor track and field schedule released Thursday.

Montana State’s schedule features 12 regular-season meets in three different states — all of which will be held west of the Mississippi River. The Bobcats will likely travel no further east than Austin, Texas — the site of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships — as the Big Sky Conference Championships and the NCAA West Preliminary will be held in Greeley, Colorado, and Sacramento, California, respectively.

The Bobcats will kick off their season in sunny Southern California on the weekend of March 17-18: first with the Redlands Invitational on Friday, then with Azusa Pacific’s Franson Classic the next day. One week later, the team will head over to Missoula for the Al Manuel Invitational, which takes place March 24-25.


