The Montana State track and field team wrapped up day one of its biggest meet of the year with a slew of lifetime bests on the track at the WSU Open in Spokane, Washington, on Friday.

Montana State picked up three wins, as Duncan Hamilton (men’s 800 meters), Lucy Corbett (women’s high jump) and Matt Furdyk (men’s weight throw) took first in their respective events. Two more all-time top-10 marks were achieved at the meet with Hamilton’s 1 minute 50.51 seconds in the 800 meters (8th all-time) and freshman sprinter Caroline Hawkes’ 24.67 in the 200 meters (9th all-time).

Yet the Bobcat women stole the show in the 800-meter dash. All eight runners who competed in the 800 set lifetime bests at The Podium — and several of MSU’s women’s distance runners hadn’t run an 800 since their high school days. Grace Gilbreth and Mya Dube won their respective heats, plus MSU had four of the top 10 times in the 800 meters, which was more than any other school at the meet.


