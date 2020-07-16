Four Montana State runners were named All-Academic Athletes for the 2020 season on Thursday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Lucy Corbett, Duncan Hamilton, Alec Nehring and Wyatt Thompson-Siporen were MSU's recipients of the USTFCCCA honors.
Criteria for earning All-Academic Athlete status included a minimum grade point average of 3.25, having completed at least two semesters at the institution and having finished in the top 96 on the NCAA Division I descending order list in any championship individual event during the 2019-20 indoor season.
Corbett, a Bozeman High graduate, claimed her second consecutive title in the women's high jump at the most recent Big Sky Conference indoor championships held in Pocatello, Idaho, in February. She cleared 5 feet, 7.5 inches to win back-to-back gold medals in the event. The Bobcat sophomore topped 5-8.75 during the indoor season which was tied for the 60th best mark among Division I high jumpers.
Hamilton scored in two events for the Bobcats at the Big Sky meet. He finished fourth in the mile and sixth on MSU's distance medley relay squad. The Bozeman native nearly broke the four-minute barrier in the mile during the season, with his time of 4:00.89 at the MSU Dual Meet Invitational on Jan. 24 placing fourth on the program's all-time top 10 list. The mark was the 55th fastest time on the Division I performance list.
Nehring took fifth in the shot put at the Big Sky Championships during the indoor season. He set a new personal best in the shot put to open the season with a mark of 59 feet, 2 inches at the Bobcat Preview on Dec. 6. That mark is sixth best in Bobcat history and was the 60th best mark on the Division I performance list. He was previously named a first team academic all-American this summer, the Bobcat men's program's first ever first team honoree.
Thompson-Siporen scored in two events for Montana State at the conference meet. He claimed a second consecutive silver medal in the heptathlon and finished fourth in the pole vault. Thompson-Siporen, who still has an outdoor season of eligibility remaining, finished 83rd on the heptathlon performance list standings with 5,111 points recorded.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.