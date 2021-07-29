Former Montana athlete Shelby Schweyen transfers to Montana State By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Jul 29, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former Montana women’s basketball player Shelby Schweyen, pictured during a game against Southern Utah in Missoula on Jan. 2, 2020, has transferred to Montana State. 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former University of Montana women's basketball player Shelby Schweyen is transferring to rival Montana State for track and field, MSU announced on Twitter on Wednesday.Schweyen's decision comes about three months after she, sister Jordyn Schweyen and four other Lady Griz players left the basketball program.The Schweyens were on UM's roster when their mother Shannon was head coach. Shannon's contract was not renewed following the 2019-20 season, and Brian Holsinger replaced interim Lady Griz head coach Mike Petrino in April. Jordyn Schweyen's next step has not been announced.Shelby Schweyen graduated from Missoula Sentinel in 2018 and redshirted for the Lady Griz in 2019. The oft-injured 6-footer didn't play in any games last season, nor did she compete in any events for UM's track program. Schweyen will be a jumper for the Bobcats. She won the 2018 Class AA state girls high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 7 inches.Her father Brian was inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame in 2006. He was a six-time Big Sky conference champion in pole vault and high jump for the Bobcats while earning All-America honors. He once accomplished the impressive feat of pole vaulting over 17 feet and high jumping higher than 7 feet in the same day.After his competitive career ended, Brian spent most of his professional career as the track and field coach at Montana before stepping down in 2020."Like father like daughter," Shelby Schweyen tweeted Wednesday in announcing her decision. "Can’t wait for this next chapter!!! Go Cats." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shelby Schweyen Brian Holsinger Sport Athletics Basketball High Jump Shannon Griz University Of Montana Jordyn Schweyen Recommended for you