For being a smaller program in the Division I track and field landscape, Montana State has quickly built up its reputation on the national stage.
That’s especially evident as a group of Bobcats are headed to compete in the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.
Similar to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships just two weeks ago, MSU will be sending five athletes to the U.S. Championships: Drake Schneider (men’s 400-meter hurdles), Lucy Corbett (women’s high jump), Cantor Coverdell (men’s javelin) and Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor (men’s steeplechase).
Four of the five (Schneider, Corbett, Hamilton and Taylor) competed at the NCAA meet, while three of the five (Schneider, Corbett and Hamilton) also competed at the Olympic Trials last year. Much like the trials, the U.S. Championships will be a professional meet with spots on the World Championships team up for grabs.
At the same time, MSU head coach Lyle Weese said his team is trying to treat it as just another meet.
“The environment will be a little bit different,” Weese said. “You’ll see a lot of people competing there that maybe you’ve only seen on TV or maybe seen compete in the Olympics. So that part is really exciting. But when it comes down to it, it’s going to be the same when you get up there and compete in your event.”
Hamilton has been outspoken recently about building up the national profile of the MSU program. He noted that in the past MSU has seen athletes like Shannon Butler (1990 NCAAs, 5,000 meters), Patrick Casey (2011 NCAAs, 1,500 meters) and Cristian Soratos (2017 USAs, 1,500 meters) compete individually on the national stage.
But, counting the trials, this will be the third outdoor national meet in a row MSU will be sending multiple athletes to.
“I think that just shows that we’re progressing past the point of just individuals and getting to a stronger team,” Hamilton said.
Schneider said last year at the trials he remembers sitting in his hotel room by himself and could only focus on his race. But this year, Schneider will be rooming with Hamilton, Taylor and Coverdell, which Schneider said will hopefully “keep the nerves off” between races.
“We’ll all be staying together, so we’ll probably be a bit more relaxed than normal,” Schneider said. “And I think that’s going to help all of us from just being overly locked in the entire time.”
Schneider looks to build on NCAAs performance
Shortly after his sixth-place finish in the men’s 400-meter hurdle final at the NCAA meet, Schneider ran over to hug his dad, Chip, who’s the head track and field coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Schneider said that was when the weight of the moment finally hit him “pretty square-on,” and both father and son became emotional.
“That was a big moment for both of us because when I came out here in the first place, everybody kind of looked at me as if I was just being stubborn,” Schneider said. “‘Why are you going to a small D-1?’ I was like, ‘Well, I have a chance to compete at Eugene some day. That’s my goal to be that good.’”
After finally reaching that stage at Eugene, Schneider said previously that he wanted to “cherish the moment” for a little while.
“I was just so happy to have finally made it to that point,” Schneider said. “I was definitely able to cherish it and that was kind of the peak moment for me. Since then, I’ve been getting away from nationals and trying to get ready for these next set of races.”
The focus for Schneider shifts to the U.S. Championships. Schneider will compete in the first round of the men’s 400-meter hurdles Friday. He will be in the second heat.
After competing at both last year’s Olympic Trials and the NCAA meet two weeks ago, Schneider now has some valuable experience racing at Hayward Field. He also is more familiar with his limits; his race strategy of “swinging for the fences” earned him a new program record (49.08 seconds) in the prelims and first team All-American status in the final.
But that strategy also led to him leading in the first half of the final, clipping hurdle nine with his “bad leg” and holding onto a podium spot in the home stretch.
“Almost everybody in the field swung for the fences. (The final) wasn’t a super fast race,” Schneider said.
“Going into Eugene this next time, the goal is to run a little more technically and a little bit more in control in the first half so my second half can be a little bit better.
“I definitely learned from it. And that’s an important part — not to cherish the moment so much that I forget to learn from each race.”
Schneider added that it will also help having that All-American status going into USAs — something he didn’t have competing at the trials last year.
“(I’ll be) a little bit more confident and just expect a little bit more,” Schneider said. “I think the people around me might expect a little bit more out of me, too, which will be a little bit different after nationals.”
Schneider was also able to familiarize himself with his competition at the NCAA meet. In the final, five of the nine athletes were from Big 12 or SEC schools, meaning they don’t compete against MSU very often. Schneider said it was “a really cool moment just to be noticed.”
With that in mind, he expects his next races to be a bit more amiable. He did add that he races better when he’s angry, but he’s not against earning the respect of his competition.
“But I also like the camaraderie of 400 hurdles because we all go through some pretty intense training and I think we all kind of understand what each other goes through,” Schneider said.
Similar to Weese’s sentiments, Schneider said this upcoming meet shouldn’t be much different from past ones, especially from a technical standpoint. Schneider added he is cognizant of the world rankings, though, and how this meet can be an important stepping stone as he transitions to the next phase of his running career.
“Even if it’s a trial round, the first two rounds, if I can beat some people who probably shouldn’t lose to me based on rankings, that would be a pretty big deal,” Schneider said. “So there’s a little bit of extra motivation in that sense.”
Corbett hopes to bounce back at U.S. Championships
There was definitely some initial disappointment, Corbett said, in her performance at nationals.
“I was pretty bummed after,” Corbett said, “but I can’t beat myself up too hard. I still think I did very well and I got (second team) All-American status. So I’ll go out and try to redeem myself (at USAs).”
Corbett finished 15th (5 feet, 9.75 inches) in the women’s high jump final and, including NCAA indoors and outdoors, earned All-American status for the third NCAA meet in a row. Before the meet, Corbett said she was shooting for a top-eight spot, which would’ve given her first team All-American status.
But at outdoor nationals this year, the weather was not favorable. There was a steady rain throughout the final, with high jumpers, including Corbett, squinting through the drizzle as they made their approaches. Corbett said she tried not to think about it while jumping.
“But looking back, I think it kind of affected my corner,” Corbett said. “I think I was kind of timid about it because I didn’t want to slip, although I probably wouldn’t have slipped anyway.”
She’ll look to bounce back in the women’s high jump final Friday. Corbett said that, having competed at several national meets now, she’s been less nervous on competition day.
“I think just having that exposure to these bigger meets just really helps keep me calm and collected,” Corbett said.
That includes competing at the trials last year, where she finished in 16th place (5-11.5). Corbett said being in that environment again — surrounded by professional high jumpers and those outside her event — makes her even more excited to compete.
“I think it also takes the pressure off in a way because I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m at this elite meet. I’m just going to go out, do my best and have fun,’” Corbett said.
There is a part of her looking to redeem herself after the NCAA meet, Corbett said. But, most of all, she just wants to compete again.
“I just want to go out and jump well and clear heights that I know I can clear,” Corbett said. “Even if a PR doesn’t happen, I think I’d be happy as long as I clear some higher heights that I know I can do.”
Hamilton, Taylor aim for continued steeplechase glory
Two weeks removed, Hamilton said he’s still reflecting on the “bittersweet” men’s steeplechase final at nationals where he was 0.18 seconds away from a national title.
“I’m obviously going to be thinking about that last barrier for a year or probably more,” Hamilton said. “I definitely wanted to be in that top spot. But I got the time I wanted. I put together the race I wanted, pretty much start to finish.”
Hamilton led the final nearly the entire way. As Hamilton, Georgetown’s Parker Stokes and Eastern Kentucky’s Ahmed Jaziri made the final turn, Hamilton stutter stepped before clearing the final barrier. That allowed Jaziri to surge ahead for the win (8:18.70), and Hamilton (8:18.878) held off Stokes (8:18.880) for second with a lean at the finish line.
It turned out to be one of the fastest men’s steeplechase finals in NCAA history, with the top five runners, including Oklahoma State’s Ryan Smeeton (8:20.06) and Princeton’s Ed Trippas (8:20.29), receiving world championships standards.
“I feel like that part still hasn’t set in yet,” Hamilton said. “But definitely a confidence builder to know that I’m in sub-8:20 shape and that I can do that by pushing the pace from the front. That was the perfect race before USAs.”
Meanwhile, Taylor finished ninth and earned second team All-American honors in his first championship final with a time of 8:33.37. Taylor had previously set a new personal best time of 8:30.20 in prelims.
“I was one spot (from making) first team All-American, so that was kind of bittersweet,” Taylor said. “But it was a good breakthrough season, so I’m happy with it.”
Hamilton and Taylor will look to build off those performances at the U.S. Championships this weekend. The first round of the men’s steeplechase is on Thursday, with Taylor in the first heat and Hamilton in the second heat.
While he typically likes to run out front and set the pace, Hamilton said he doesn’t plan on doing that for USAs — especially since he already has a World Championships standard. He added the caveat that he’ll see how fast they go out, but that some of the pros in the race will likely want to set the pace.
“Hopefully I’m able to kind of just sit in the pack a little bit, conserve a little bit more energy in the first half of the race,” Hamilton said. “But I still know that my finish is going to be super critical in those last couple laps. If I can finish super strong, then I can overtake some people and that’s kind of going to be what matters most.”
Hamilton, notably, is also ranked second overall in the men’s steeplechase going into the race. The top three placers that also have world championship standards (8:22.00) will qualify for the upcoming World Championships, which take place July 15-24 back at Hayward Field.
“To kind of go into USAs ranked up high is a new thing for me,” Hamilton said. “Definitely a step up from last year (at the trials). Last year, I feel like I was just happy to be there. This year, I’m just going to do everything I can to qualify (for worlds) and be in those top three spots.”
Taylor said he has similar goals for USAs that he did for the NCAA meet — keep a positive attitude, race for a personal best and make the final. He added that he was inspired by Hamilton and Stokes. The Georgetown runner set a new personal best in both prelims (8:26.04) and in the final.
“I figured I would be overwhelmed when I got to Hayward, but I really wasn’t,” Taylor said. “I felt like I belonged there. I felt really comfortable there. So having that experience — I’ve already raced there twice now — it’s going to be really good. I’m going to feel nice and relaxed for USAs.”
The duo is also looking forward to racing alongside the best from both the collegiate and professional ranks. Hamilton said that this will likely be a fast final with those two groups combined. But since he’s raced at both the trials and multiple NCAA championships now, Hamilton said the gap between the best in college and the pros “is getting smaller and smaller.”
“NCAA athletes are running super fast. We ran the (second- and third-fastest) times in the country this last weekend,” Hamilton said. “It’s not going to be crazy different, but there’s going to be more people up (in the front) with us.”
Coverdell gets one more opportunity to compete for MSU
After competing at the NCAA West Prelims — where he finished 19th (212-2) in the men’s javelin — and graduating from MSU, Coverdell thought his track and field career was over.
“My mindset after regionals was basically, ‘I’m going to absorb as much as I can of this experience, especially at Montana State and Arkansas and all the experiences I’ve been blessed with through Montana State,’” Coverdell said.
He figured he would have to transition into the working world and no longer competing.
He hung out with teammate Cooper Hoffman — who finished 37th (193-9) — afterwards for “one last hoorah” before heading back to Fairfield to start working on the family farm. A couple weeks went by. Then MSU assistant coach Jen Allen called.
Coverdell said they had discussed the possibility of competing in the U.S. Championships before the season, but it didn’t come up again during or after this past outdoor season.
She said he had the potential to qualify if he entered his name and statistics for consideration.
“And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m all in. One more chance to wear Montana State across my chest and huck a spear, I’m all in,’” Coverdell said.
Coverdell filled out the necessary paperwork and entered his season-best mark of 223-11. The U.S. Championships only take the top 18, so Coverdell said it was a “sitting and waiting game” to see if he would qualify. On June 16, Coverdell received word that he got in. The men’s javelin final will take place Sunday.
He hasn’t been training the past couple weeks, especially since this is the busy season on the farm as the family moves cows and starts irrigating crops. But with another meet on the schedule, Coverdell had to change his routine.
Coverdell also said he was starting to feel fatigued toward the end of the season. He’s had a couple weeks off, though, which means he’s been able to properly recover. He’s also looking to move up past that 18th spot and not be “the last dog in the group” at USAs.
“I’m pretty excited because my body feels good and so it won’t hurt to throw,” Coverdell said. “And you never know what can come from that feeling. I’d like to PR, obviously, and go out with a bang. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity to throw in a meet of this caliber.”
That also includes competing at Hayward Field. Coverdell was one spot away from competing there at nationals in 2021, and now he’ll finally get a chance to achieve that dream.
“Everybody talks about Hayward and when they go there they say, ‘Oh man, it’s amazing and it’s just a totally different experience,’” Coverdell said. “I’m really looking forward to that and just trying to soak it all in.”
How to watch
The first round of the men’s steeplechase will take place Thursday at 7:05 p.m. MT. If Hamilton and/or Taylor make the final, that race will be Saturday at 3:04 p.m. MT.
Both the women’s high jump final (7:15 p.m. MT) and the first round of the men’s 400-meter hurdles (7:35 p.m. MT) will take place on Friday. If Schneider moves on, the semifinals will be on Saturday starting at 2:22 p.m. MT. The final will be on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. MT.
The men’s javelin final is also on Sunday, starting at 1:35 p.m. MT.
TV coverage will start Friday on CNBC from 8-10 p.m. MT. Saturday’s broadcast will be on NBC from 2-4 p.m. MT. Coverage will conclude Sunday on NBC (2-3 p.m. MT) and on USA (3-4 p.m. MT). There will be live and bonus coverage of events on Peacock and USATF.TV.