After the conclusion of the Big Sky Outdoor Championships on May 14, Montana State distance runner Duncan Hamilton posted a celebratory message on Twitter. “I’ve said it before but … come to MSU if you want to run fast,” the tweet read.
It didn’t take long for Hamilton, along with his teammates, to back up that sentiment. Two weeks later at the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds, the Bobcats qualified five athletes for nationals — the most in program history. The list includes Drake Schneider (men’s 400-meter hurdles), Lucy Corbett (women’s high jump), Colby Wilson (men’s pole vault) and Levi Taylor and Hamilton (both men’s steeplechase).
“I think we’re going to have some great representation there,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “And they’re five individuals that can also really perform well at the NCAA championships. I don’t think they’ll just go there and just be a participant. They’re going to go there and show themselves really well and have a chance to finish in that top eight.”
Hamilton remembers when, during his freshman outdoor season, MSU only sent five athletes total to regionals. Fast forward to 2022 and the Bobcats sent 17 to regionals and the aforementioned five to nationals.
“It’s super exciting to see this program build and to see the program improve,” Hamilton said. “That’s just everything I’ve wanted.”
Weese added that this group is “very confident” heading into nationals, especially having competed at the highest level before. For example, Corbett, Hamilton and Schneider all competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, the same location as the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“Levi has (also been) around Duncan, seeing him go through the whole process the whole time,” Weese said. “And then Colby has been right at the cusp this entire year of competing at the national level. So they all have some level of experience. I think that they are five individuals that can go there and show really well.”
Schneider looks to build off recent success
In his past two trips to regionals, Schneider said he was focused more on his competition than “sticking to my race.” That led to a 44th-place finish in the 400 hurdles in 2019 and a 34th-place showing in 2021.
“And running my own race is a good enough level to stay with the people around me, and I lost sight of that,” Schneider said. “I’ve got to put the blinders on a little bit, go out there and run my own race, make sure I have clean hurdles. And messing up in the past helped me focus on that even more than I normally would.”
In his final attempt at making nationals, Schneider cruised through the first round at regionals in late May in Arkansas, finishing second in his heat (49.94 seconds). Heading into the final round — where the top three in each heat plus the next three fastest times would advance to nationals — Schneider said he was feeling confident.
After running alongside Texas Tech’s Malik Metivier for most of the race, Scheider finished second in his heat and fourth overall (49.33 seconds). His heat also finished with four of the seven overall fastest times.
Schneider said it was a “big relief” to qualify for nationals. The 400 hurdles semifinal race is Wednesday.
And while the East Regional was hindered by poor weather conditions, Schneider also finished with the fourth-fastest time between the two regionals. His performance proved to himself that he belongs on the national stage.
“It’s really easy in the hurdles to try and start racing the people around you as opposed to focusing on your steps in between the hurdles, which is a huge part of that race in keeping your momentum,” Schneider said. “So any chance I get to run against those top guys is always a good experience.”
Even before regionals, competing at the highest level seemed to be the norm for Schneider. Two weeks earlier, Schneider became the first MSU male athlete to win four Big Sky outdoor titles in a row in one event. He also broke the Big Sky outdoor record in both prelims (50.05 seconds) and in the finals (49.04 seconds).
He said his familiarity with Hayward Field — where he raced in lane two and lane nine in different rounds on his way to the semifinals at last summer’s Olympic Trials — will benefit him this week.
“It was helpful running against even better competition than NCAAs,” Schneider said. “(If I) can run against those guys, I think I can run against these guys.”
Schneider said the goal on Wednesday is to run a “fast and clean” race and qualify for the final on Friday. That would automatically make him an All-American and allow him to “swing for the fences” and potentially contend for a national title.
He also knows this will be his last meet as a Bobcat, something he’s kept in the back of his mind throughout both the 2022 indoor and outdoor track seasons. He said that adds some self-induced pressure, but allows him to appreciate each moment more.
“I don’t want to come out of that NCAA meet thinking, ‘Oh, I think I could have run a little bit harder,’ because there’s not going to be a next time to come back to it,” Schneider said. “So might as well go for it a little bit.”
Corbett returns to the national stage for third time in a row
Coming off a first-place finish at Big Sky outdoors, Lucy Corbett said she felt the weight of expectation heading into regionals this year.
“I think I was probably a little bit more nervous than last year because last year going into regionals I didn’t really have many expectations for myself,” Corbett said. “I was just happy to be there. And this time I felt a little bit of pressure to make it through to nationals.”
Turns out, there wasn’t much to be worried about. After clearing the first three heights (5 feet, 7 inches; 5-9.25; 5-11.25) on her first attempts, there were only 12 women remaining in the competition. That meant every athlete left was automatically headed to nationals.
This marks Corbett’s third straight trip to an NCAA national meet, including the 2021 outdoor championships and the 2022 indoor championships, where she earned second team All-American (12th place) and first team All-American (eighth place), respectively. Corbett also finished 16th overall at the Olympic Trials last year.
“It’s very exciting for me,” Corbett said. “And I think the main thing that’s exciting for me is that I’ve been able to kind of improve each year. It just has me feeling excited about the future.”
Corbett will compete in the high jump final on Saturday. She said that, while it would be “wonderful” to set a new personal best, she’s mainly looking to place in the top eight, which would once again make her a first team All-American. Corbett is currently tied for sixth among women’s high jump qualifiers.
To get there, one focus for her and MSU jumps coach Dustin Cichosz will be keeping Corbett healthy. She’s dealt with back problems throughout her time at MSU, which has led to extensive physical therapy sessions and extra recovery after meets. Corbett said she’s been able to manage those aches and pains better this outdoor season, and that she should be “feeling fine” heading into nationals.
“I have back issues that just get flared up anytime I jump, and I just have a better regimen this season with going to physical therapy and whatnot,” Corbett said. “I’ve been able to do a lot more practice sessions actually jumping, so I think that’s been really helpful.”
It also helped that regionals went by quickly, setting her up for another potentially headline performance.
“I think my body definitely feels better not taking as many jumps,” Corbett said. “And then being able to clear all the heights on my first attempt I think is really gonna help with my confidence going into nationals.”
Wilson looks to earn All-American status in first trip to nationals
After clearing 17 feet, 4.25 inches on his second attempt, Colby Wilson had a chance to put himself in the top 10 at regionals. But after three misses at 17-8.25, it quickly became a battle between Wilson and Cal Poly’s Mathis Bresko for the 12th and final spot to qualify for nationals.
Wilson said afterwards he had “no idea” that he and Bresko were going back and forth like that.
“I was just kind of jumping and doing my thing,” Wilson said.
But competing alongside Bresko was fun, Wilson added, because the duo jumped for the same club team, Northwest Pole Vault, in Seattle, back in high school.
When competing in Arkansas, Wilson had fewer misses than Bresko, meaning the MSU pole vaulter advanced to nationals. Wilson is the first MSU men’s pole vaulter in 24 years to qualify for nationals (John Wurtz, 1998).
“It was a bummer to know that (Bresko) didn’t make it because I know he really wanted to,” Wilson said.
Wilson is set to compete in the men’s pole vault final on Wednesday. It’ll be a bit of a homecoming to the Pacific Northwest, as Wilson — a native of Olympia, Washington — said he’ll have several friends and family members in attendance to watch him jump.
“(It’ll be) just a fun atmosphere,” Wilson said. “Having people there and putting on a show for them is going to be exciting.”
Wilson said he’s hoping to place in the top 16, which would make him an All-American in his first trip to nationals. He also wants to clear 18 feet — a height that he’s cleared in practice but not yet in a meet — and break the program record.
But while it will be his first time competing, it won’t be his first time visiting Hayward Field. Not only was he able to visit the old Hayward Field before renovations were completed in spring 2020, but Wilson was also in attendance for the Olympic Trials last year.
“I remember we were watching the pole vaulters at the trials and recognized a couple of them from other competitions,” Wilson said. “(I thought), ‘Oh, I wish I could be out there with them.’ But yeah, super awesome that I can be (competing with) them this year.”
He said he’s especially enjoyed competing against the best in the nation. Wilson added that it was surreal competing alongside pole vaulters at regionals who we followed on Instagram.
“Being able to compete where all the big shots compete (at Hayward Field) and being able to land in the same pit as them, it’s just going to be super awesome,” Wilson said.
Taylor, Hamilton make history as steeplechase duo
During the first heat of the men’s steeplechase at regionals, Hamilton said he was looking to control the race from the front and “tow Levi along” to make sure he stayed in the front pack. With Hamilton taking first (8:34.58) and Taylor taking fourth (personal-best 8:36.53), he executed his plan.
But with the top three from each heat and the next three fastest times qualifying for nationals, Taylor had to wait to see if he would be joining Hamilton in Eugene.
“It was kind of nerve-racking,” Taylor said. “Usually an 8:36 would get in so I was kind of confident I was going to make it. But at the same time, yeah, I was still on the tip of my toes watching.”
Hamilton, meanwhile, said he had “no doubt in my mind” Taylor would get in.
“We weren’t able to watch the second heat, but that ended up being one of the slower heats,” Hamilton said. “And then watching the third one, we just knew that there couldn’t be six people faster than him.”
Taylor’s time was good enough for eighth overall. Hamilton and Taylor are the first pair of MSU steeplechase runners to make nationals in the same year in program history. The duo will compete in the men’s steeplechase semifinal on Wednesday.
“Oh, I was super stoked, especially knowing (I would be) going with Duncan,” Taylor said. “I wouldn’t want to go with anyone else.”
Added Hamilton: “Going to NCAAs on your own is one thing, but going with a teammate makes it just 10 times better. Especially the whole week I’ll have someone to run with and then during the race, hopefully, we get the same heat. But he’ll be by my side.”
This also marks Hamilton’s sixth trip to an NCAA meet, including indoor, outdoor and cross country championships. Hamilton also competed at the Olympic Trials last year, where he made the final and finished 14th.
“Every time I go (to nationals), my goals just get bigger,” Hamilton said. “And I’m just super excited to represent Montana State on the biggest stage.”
Hamilton’s goals include winning a national championship this week. And in two weeks, at the USATF outdoor championships, he wants to compete for a spot on the world championships team.
Both races will take place at Hayward Field, but Hamilton said he’s taking things “one step at a time.”
“Our training has been planned to peak at NCAAs, and so we’re kind of having a peak and then two weeks later another peak,” Hamilton said. “I guess that’s pretty normal to have, kind of, two races that we’re going for.”
Meanwhile, Taylor’s goal is to make the final on Friday and then racing to win when he gets there. Hamilton said his biggest advice for first-time competitors at nationals is to be in the right headspace and know you belong. Both Hamilton and Taylor agreed that Taylor already has that mindset.
“I think that’s a big key to being at these higher-level meets, having that confidence and knowing you’re good enough to run with these guys,” Taylor said.
This meet also signifies a key moment for this MSU distance group, Hamilton said, and will potentially set up even more of his teammates to join him at future NCAA meets.
“It really just shows that all the work we’re putting in is really working and this team is growing and each individual member is improving,” Hamilton said. “And because of that, the group is getting so much better. Once the team sees more and more people going to a national championship, that’ll just have a domino effect.”
How to watch the Bobcats at nationals
Both the men’s pole vault final and the men’s steeplechase semifinal start at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday. The steeplechase races will be streamed on ESPNU and a stream for the pole vault final will be on ESPN3/WatchESPN. The men’s 400-meter hurdles race will also be on Wednesday, with semifinals starting at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPNU.
Should Hamilton and/or Taylor advance to the final, that race will be at 7:24 MT on Friday. If Schneider advances to the 400 hurdles final, that race will be at 8:27 p.m. MT on Friday. Both races will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The women’s high jump final will take place at 3 p.m. MT on Saturday, with a stream available to watch on ESPN3/WatchESPN.