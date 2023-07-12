During his first trip to the USATF Outdoor Championships — the 2021 Olympic Trials — Duncan Hamilton was simply excited to be competing in the men’s steeplechase final, finishing 14th.
He later found solace in 2022 after running an “incredible race,” Hamilton said, taking a brief lead with less than a mile to go and finishing fourth at USAs.
That finish — along with consecutive runner-up finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships — ensured Hamilton as a contender at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, this past weekend. The meet marked Hamilton’s first outing as a professional, donning the signature red of Bowerman Track Club instead of Montana State’s blue and white.
Hamilton finished eighth in the men’s steeplechase final, leaving him disappointed and with a “mix of emotions,” he said. But he’s also gained a new clarity, realizing this is “just the beginning” of his pro track career.
“It was a dream come true in so many ways,” Hamilton said. “Getting to represent one of the best running clubs, in the country, in the world, at a national final was amazing. Kind of just realizing that I’m a professional athlete now. But there was a lot of, not heartbreak, but just a lot of things that didn’t go great this weekend, too.”
Much of the excitement came from signing with BTC shortly before USAs. The move was publicly announced on July 6 — hours before the men’s steeple prelims at USAs — and Hamilton officially signed not long before the announcement.
Several factors went into Hamilton choosing BTC, a group that was the frontrunner for at least a couple months before signing. There was a financial component, but Hamilton said he wanted a team and a coach that could help him “reach the highest level.” He also wanted to surround himself with world-class training partners, along with the ability to train both at sea level and higher altitude.
All of that came together in BTC, led by head coach Jerry Schumacher. The talent pool includes current American record holders Grant Fisher (men’s 5,000 and 10,000 meters), Evan Jager (men’s steeplechase) and Courtney Frerichs (women’s steeplechase). Elise Cranny also won both the women’s 5,000 and 10,000 last weekend at USAs, and recent signee Cooper Teare won the men’s 1,500 in 2022.
“They’re all some of the best in the world,” Hamilton said, “and to be able to run with them on a daily basis I think will make me a lot better.”
The most important name among that group is Jager, an Olympic silver medalist who Hamilton thinks he can “learn a lot from.”
Hamilton is still acclimating himself to the team, which will eventually include relocating to Eugene. He trained with MSU track and field head coach Lyle Weese leading up to USAs and Hamilton even booked his own travel accommodations.
But once he got to Eugene, he immediately felt included. He visited the team hotel and a house near Hayward Field that BTC rented, along with feeding off the support of a “very loud cheering section” on-site.
“There’s a lot of support from Bowerman,” Hamilton said. “Definitely a great team environment. I was kind of on the outside looking in (this past weekend). But excited to kind of be more directly involved now.”
The support helped get Hamilton through prelims, where he finished third overall in 8 minutes, 24.66 seconds. He felt confident entering the final based on his fitness and the fact that Hillary Bor and Jager — who both qualified for worlds last year — were out with injuries. Bor broke his foot in May and Jager has been dealing with injuries for the better part of four years.
“It seemed pretty wide open to me and it seemed like a great opportunity to make a team,” Hamilton said. “I was feeling good. I was feeling strong. So that definitely changed the mentality a little bit where there was no shoo-in people for this team at all.”
He added that there were about five or six true contenders aiming for three spots, and the race would likely come down to a hard finish.
So it wasn’t surprising that Hamilton sat in the lead pack for most of the race, waiting for his competitors to make the decisive move. Mason Ferlic surged with about 600 to go. At the bell, a group of Benard Keter, Isaac Updike and Kenneth Rooks went with Ferlic.
Rooks — the BYU runner that beat Hamilton at NCAAs and fell on a barrier early in the US final — surged on the final straight for the win. Keter and Updike took second and third, respectively. Hamilton was gapped on the final lap and fell to eighth.
Hamilton said he wasn’t feeling tired going in, but could definitely feel previous races from this outdoor season in his legs during the final 800 meters.
Learning from each race has been a focus throughout Hamilton’s career. This time, the key differences between racing in a pack and frontrunning were made apparent. It’s difficult to strike a balance between conserving energy and keeping a clear view of the barriers, he said.
It’s also important to have a lethal kick, something Hamilton will continue to work on.
“I do think I have that kick, but my legs have just been exhausted at the end of every race for some reason,” Hamilton said. “A lot to learn (from this race) for sure.”
Hamilton added that he’ll continue to benefit from his support groups, whether that be friends and family in Bozeman or his new teammates and coaches at BTC.
He is also working on a racing plan for the rest of the summer. Nothing has been decided yet, but that could include some Diamond League racing (such as the meet in Monaco on July 21) as well as some races stateside.
Looking further ahead, Hamilton is still “super optimistic” for his pro career. His eyes are already set on qualifying for the Paris Olympics next year, along with future world teams and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
It will help having a full year of training under Schumacher and the BTC program entering the 2024 Olympic Trials. Hamilton said he’s looking forward to fully committing to his training cycle.
“I can have just a really big, substantial volume training over this fall that’ll build a solid base that we can add to in the spring,” Hamilton said. “So it’s really just a totally different mindset, totally different schedule. And I think kind of just giving everything to this will change everything for me.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.