During his first trip to the USATF Outdoor Championships — the 2021 Olympic Trials — Duncan Hamilton was simply excited to be competing in the men’s steeplechase final, finishing 14th.

He later found solace in 2022 after running an “incredible race,” Hamilton said, taking a brief lead with less than a mile to go and finishing fourth at USAs.

That finish — along with consecutive runner-up finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships — ensured Hamilton as a contender at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, this past weekend. The meet marked Hamilton’s first outing as a professional, donning the signature red of Bowerman Track Club instead of Montana State’s blue and white.


