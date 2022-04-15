Montana State put together noteworthy performances late into the evening Thursday to cap Bobcat track and field's first day competing in a myriad of meets in the Los Angeles area.
Levi Taylor got the day started for the Bobcats by taking runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California. His time of 8 minutes, 38.90 seconds was the third-fastest mark ever by a Bobcat in the event. Joining him in the race was Cooper West, who finished 40th by clocking a 9:08.
Running throughout the day at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa were a variety of other distance runners for Montana State. Mya Dube (16:55.34), Elena Vandersloot (17:24.18), Samantha Kelderman (17:24.86), Grace Gilbreth (17:42.02), Alex Moore(18:05.63) and Hannah Perrin (18:18.88) all ran in the 5,000 races.
Montana State's top exploits in the 5,000 on Thursday were done by Duncan Hamilton and Camila Noe.
Hamilton placed ninth in the first section of the collegiate invitational races. He crossed the line in a time of 13:30.50, breaking the previous Montana State record by more than nine seconds. It also topped his lifetime best mark by more than 20 seconds.
Noe ran in the first of the college invitational races on the women's side. She placed 18th by coming in at 15:52.02. Her time was more than six seconds faster than the program record she set last year and is 30 seconds faster than the next mark on MSU's all-time top 10 list.
Also running on Thursday was Noah Majerus and Ben Perrin. Majerus completed a time of 1:53.28 in the 800 while Perrin clocked a 14:03.98 in the 5,000 while taking 19th in the same race as Hamilton.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.