Montana State combined to produce 20 first-place finishes as the Bobcats finished first in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the Al Manuel Northwest Invitational that wrapped up on Saturday at Dornblaser Field in Missoula.
The Bobcat track and field program had multiple athletes claim more than one first-place showing in an event in the meet hosted by Montana.
Macy White and Elena Carter each had two top finishes for the women’s side. White took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.01 seconds, while her mark of 24.76 in the 200 was a lifetime best. Carter continued her strong 2022 with personal bests in the 100 hurdles and the long jump. Carter’s time of 13.66 in the hurdles race improved on her second-best time in program history, while her leap (19 feet, 6.25 inches) in the long jump moved her from sixth to fourth on MSU’s top 10 chart.
The two also were on the Bobcats’ 4x100 relay that placed first in 46.60.
Drake Schneider and Derrick Olsen had a pair of first-place times for the Bobcat men. Schneider recorded a time of 21.31 in the 200, which is tied for the third-best in program history, while he also clocked a lifetime best mark of 46.63 in the 400. Olsen earned the top showings in the short sprint events with a mark of 10.78 in the 100 and 14.17 in the 110 hurdles.
The women’s team had an array of top performers as Mya Dube (800), Zoe Johnson (high jump), Anna Trudnowski (high jump), Alex Hellenberg (pole vault), Jordan Fink (shot put), Madi Arneson (discus) and Angellica Street (javelin) all placed first in their respective events. Johnson and Trudnowski each cleared 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump. Hellenberg improved from eighth to fifth in MSU history in the outdoor pole vault by reaching a mark of 12-11.50. Street, in her second appearance as a Bobcat, completed a throw of 152-11 in the javelin which is the seventh-best in program history.
The Bobcat men’s squad also had several first-place finishers in Chris Bianchini (800), Ben Perrin (1,500), Colby Wilson (pole vault), Ian Fosdick (triple jump), Alec Nehring (shot put) all took first place in their respective events. Bianchini moved from 10th to seventh in MSU’s top 10 with his time of 1:51.37 in the 800. Wilson cleared 17-02.75 to move from eighth to third all-time among Bobcats in the pole vault.
Montana State had two more athletes complete all-time top 10 performances on Saturday. Will Anderson’s second-place finish in the men’s 200 came in a time of 21.43, which moved him to seventh in program history.
Twila Reovan also took second in the women’s triple jump with her leap of 39-00.50 moved from eighth to sixth ever by a Bobcat.
A slew of Bobcats also claimed top three finishes in at least one event.
The MSU men had Alex Hershey (400), Levi Taylor (800), Matthew Richtman (1,500), Hunter Nicholson (110 hurdles, long jump), Robert Hartley (pole vault), Carter Slade (discus), Matthew Furdyk (hammer) and Cantor Coverdell (javelin) all placed in the top three in an event.
MSU’s women had top three finishers in Madison Smith (400), Alex Moore (1,500), Elena Vandersloot (1,500), Morgan Evans (100 hurdles), Shelby Schweyen (high jump), Hannah Hicks (long jump), Anna Schander (discus) and Kylie Christiansen (javelin).
Both of the Montana State men’s and women’s teams took first place in the team standings with all the events in the competition scored. The Bobcat men scored 90 points and finished ahead of Montana which totaled 46. MSU’s women scored 78 points with Montana in runner-up with 56.
The Bobcats are set to host their next event. Montana State and Montana will meet for the Cat-Griz Dual on April 9 in Bozeman at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex.