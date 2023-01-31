Corbett Wilson BSC.png

Montana State's Lucy Corbett (left) and Colby Wilson earned Big Sky Conference Field Athlete of the Week honors for the second straight week. 

 MSU Athletics

FARMINGTON, Utah – For the second straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Monday.

MSU's Lucy Corbett (high jumper) and Colby Wilson (pole vaulter) swept the field athlete of the week honors after their performances at the UNM Team Open in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last weekend. Distance runners Drew Bosley of NAU and Billie Hatch of Weber State were the other award winners. Both Corbett and Wilson have won the conference's weekly award twice this season.

Wilson broke a 20-year-old Big Sky Conference indoor record, along with the MSU program record, in the pole vault last Saturday by clearing 5.52 meters (18-1.25 feet) to take third at the UNM Team Open. His mark is tied for the tenth-best in Division I, as of press time; three of the nation's top-10 pole vault marks came from the UNM Team Open.


