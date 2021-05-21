Derrick Olsen never envisioned his college athletic exploits would take place on a track oval. Yet all he’s done since focusing on the sport is make a significant impact on Montana State’s record board.
Olsen was a state champion in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles at Helena High as a senior in 2017. But another sport had a grip on Olsen, and it was the one that initially led to where he began his collegiate journey.
“Football has always been my No. 1 sport, I’d say,” Olsen said. “It was always my favorite growing up and I always felt it was my best sport.”
Olsen made the trek to Billings to attend Rocky Mountain and play football. He’d play two seasons, appearing in 18 games at wide receiver from 2017-18. He recorded 18 receptions and 191 yards receiving along with two touchdowns.
The Helena native had hopes he could gain a spot on Montana State’s football team and moved to Bozeman following the 2018 fall semester. The move didn’t go as planned.
He found himself getting restless in his room at that time just attending classes. He had competed an indoor track and field season at Rocky Mountain, so the thought of joining the Bobcats’ program seemed like a possibility.
His next move was one that any other prospective athlete thinks will work: Show up and try to participate in a meet. Olsen’s problem was the one he showed up to that initial visit to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was an invitational dual that didn’t allow for unattached competitors.
“I showed up just as everybody was setting the blocks,” Olsen recalled. “I asked if I could get into the race. (Jay Turner) looked at me like I was a fool. We laugh looking back at that conversation now.”
A conversation that Turner, Montana State’s sprints coach, says is unbelievable now was at least an initial push for Olsen however. The following week, Montana State hosted the Big Sky Tuner, the Bobcats’ final event ahead of the Big Sky indoor meet in Worthington Arena. This one was open to outside entrants, so Olsen, with a bit of a push, eventually got to compete.
“I wasn’t even going to run in that meet,” Olsen said. “I had a high jumper friend from Helena High that wanted to jump in that meet, Brian McMahon. He wanted to jump in it, but he said he’d do it if I ran. I told him I would just so that he could try it. I showed up and did it. That was a fun race. That was the first time I’d been over hurdles in a year.”
Olsen ran in the first of three heats and clocked a time of 8.35 seconds in the 60 hurdles. It was nearly a second faster than any of his counterparts. When the complete results came in, Olsen had finished second of 13 competitors.
What happened next would have been a lot to handle for most individuals in Olsen’s case. But the improving Bobcats sprinter took everything that was happening in stride.
“After the race, (Turner) shot me a text and asked me how I felt about running in the conference meet,” Olsen said. “I thought there was no reason really not to. I thought it’d be good to see how I compared to everybody else at this level.”
Within two weeks, Olsen was racing against some of the best sprinters in the Big Sky. He advanced to a finals race by claiming MSU’s eighth-fastest time in program history of 8.2 seconds in the preliminaries. Though he said he had a bad start to his finals appearance, he still managed to place seventh overall with a time of 8.32 seconds.
That would be just the start for the newest member of MSU.
Olsen captured all-conference honors in his first outdoor season in 2019 by taking third in the 110 hurdles at the Big Sky meet in Missoula. His time of 14.36 seconds was the fourth-fastest by a Bobcat.
The 2020 indoor season featured Olsen advancing to finals races in two events at the Big Sky meet. He set a school record of 8.01 seconds in the 110 hurdles en route to a fourth-place finish.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to compete with a lot of the guys,” Olsen said. “Bronze was a big shock to me. ... It was bittersweet to get fourth, but you can’t really be mad if you run your fastest time. It’s all been crazy.”
Olsen seemed to improve dramatically heading into the 2020 outdoor season, but the slate was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though it may have slowed his progress initially, Turner sees it as a plus.
“He’s had to come so far from not even being on a team to being on one,” Turner said. “He had to get into shape, work on getting better, learn my system. That outdoor season would have been very helpful.
“But he’s essentially been here two years now, so he knows everything that we do as far as training is concerned. He’s kind of mastered those things. He’s in super shape right now, even better than coming into last year.”
The work has paid off. The dividends are becoming reality.
Olsen moved up MSU’s all-time 110 hurdles chart this season and seized the record-holder spot at the Big Sky meet a week ago. His converted time of 13.95 seconds led him to another bronze medal finish. It moved him past Jamison Banna’s previous record mark of 14.05 seconds that had been held for 28 years.
“It’s been great so far,” Olsen said. “There’s no way I’d be where I am without Jay (Turner). His coaching, he holds all of us accountable. His workouts we can tell that each and every one of them has a point to them. We don’t just do a workout to do it. Everything is a building process, and he knows the process since his time at Akron.”
Olsen has an opportunity on one of the biggest stages of Division I track and field. He, along with 12 other Bobcats, will participate in the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas, which begins May 26.
Olsen enters the 110 hurdles with the 33rd-fastest time in the region. His first-round race takes place the opening day of the meet at 5 p.m. If he advances to the quarterfinals on May 28, Olsen would be a step away from the biggest stage of college track and field.
That is a real possibility in Turner’s mind.
“You’re starting to see the best of Derrick on the track,” Turner said. “The records he’s set are just the tip of the iceberg. I think Derrick can be special. Forget the Big Sky Championship, there’s no doubt in my mind he’s a future NCAA qualifier.”
