This weekend's competition for the Montana State track and field teams looks a little different than the rest of the outdoor season as the Bobcats gear up to face Montana in the annual Cat-Griz Dual.
Montana will host MSU at Dornblaser Field on Saturday with the opening event of the Dual starting at 11 a.m.
"I think it is a tradition that has gone on for a long time that we want to compete well in the Cat-Griz Dual," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field. "We're excited to compete head-to-head against the University of Montana."
The Bobcats have controlled the series of late despite a small margin in the final score column. MSU's men's squad has won six straight duals over Montana, including nine of their last 11 meetings. The Bobcat women have won two straight Cat-Griz Duals and have been ahead in the head-to-head scoring in five of the last six matchups.
The cancellation of last year's outdoor season resulted in the first missed Dual between the two schools since 1973 on the men's side and 1982 on the women's side. The Griz hold a 55-31 all-time series lead in the men's competition that dates back to 1906. Montana is up 19-18 over the MSU women in the Cat-Griz Dual rivalry.
"It seems like for the most part the duals end up being close," Weese said. "Regardless if one team is stronger than the other, it always seems like on that day anything can happen. We know we'll have to go over there and compete well if we want to come back to Bozeman with a couple of dual meet victories."
The Montana State men's team currently has 25 times or marks that rank among the top 10 on the Big Sky performance list while Montana has 20. Two events that stand out include the 200-meter dash and javelin. MSU's Drake Schneider and Will Anderson, along with Montana's Kib Krebsbach and Cade Johnsone, all rank in the Big Sky top 10 in the 200. The Griz have four throwers among the Big Sky's top 10 in the event, while MSU has two in Cooper Hoffman and Cantor Coverdell.
Montana State's women's squad has 28 times or marks among the top 10 on the Big Sky's performance list compared to Montana's 13. A total of five athletes between the two schools rank in the Big Sky top 10 in the 100 hurdles with Morgan Evans (13.67) leading MSU and Jansen Ziola (13.70) pacing Montana.
Montana will be allowing general-admission entry on a limited, first-come basis with face masks required at all times. The men's hammer throw opens the day at 11 a.m. with field events running through the entire day. The first running event is set to begin with the women's steeplechase at 1:30 p.m.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.