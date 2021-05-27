Montana State javelin thrower Cantor Coverdell nearly earned a trip to the NCAA Championships as he and several Bobcats completed the first day at the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Wednesday in College Station, Texas.
Coverdell was part of the second flight of the men’s javelin competition and sat third out of 32 competitors following his three attempts. His top throw of 211 feet, 4 inches was the second-longest of his college career and was just 10 feet shy of his lifetime best that won him a gold medal at this year’s Big Sky meet.
Ten of the final 16 competitors in the third flight completed marks that were farther than Coverdell’s, knocking the Bobcat out of qualifying position. The final two who advanced to the NCAA meet were Chase Tarr of UC Santa Barbara and Izac Canchola of Stephen F. Austin. Both recorded throws of 213-7 and were the top two finishers ahead of Coverdell in the second flight.
Also competing in the men’s javelin competition was freshman Cooper Hoffman. He placed 46th overall with a mark of 174-8.
MSU’s Alec Nehring and Collin Buck each placed among the top 30 competitors in their respective events.
Nehring completed two lifetime-best marks during the span of three shot put throws. He started with a personal-best toss of 58-4, then followed it up on his second attempt with a mark of 58-8.75. Nehring, who finished 26th overall, moved to fifth all-time among Bobcats in the event.
Buck completed his college career on the track in the 10,000 meters. He crossed the line in 30:09.23 to place 25th.
MSU’s Drake Schneider finished 34th in the 400 hurdles in 51.72 seconds. Derrick Olsen took 42nd in the 110 hurdles in 14.26 seconds.
On Thursday, Montana State senior Carley VonHeeder closed out her career.
VonHeeder broke the program record in the women's javelin and claimed a gold medal at the Big Sky meet nearly two weeks ago. That set her up with a spot in the third flight of the preliminary competition this week.
All three of VonHeeder's attempts counted with her best coming on her final throw. Her mark of 143 feet placed her 39th overall. The appearance at the regional meet was her fourth for Montana State.
