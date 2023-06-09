TRK_23_NCAA_CAMILA_NOE_10000M_FIGUEROA.png

Montana State's Camila Noe competes in the women's 10,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday in Austin, Texas.

 Jan Figueroa/Montana State Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — The wait all day was “kind of agony,” Camila Noe said, due to the stress that comes from waiting for night races. Adding a championship element only increased it.

But much like the NCAA West Prelims — where the Montana State distance runner said she “really didn’t have any concrete idea of what I could really do,” and placed 11th — Noe surprised herself once again. Despite a front pack that continued to push the pace, Noe toughed out a 15th place finish in the women’s 10,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium Thursday night.

The finish earned the Bozeman native second team All-American honors in her first NCAA track final.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

