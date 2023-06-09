Montana State's Camila Noe competes in the women's 10,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday in Austin, Texas.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
AUSTIN, Texas — The wait all day was “kind of agony,” Camila Noe said, due to the stress that comes from waiting for night races. Adding a championship element only increased it.
But much like the NCAA West Prelims — where the Montana State distance runner said she “really didn’t have any concrete idea of what I could really do,” and placed 11th — Noe surprised herself once again. Despite a front pack that continued to push the pace, Noe toughed out a 15th place finish in the women’s 10,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium Thursday night.
The finish earned the Bozeman native second team All-American honors in her first NCAA track final.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.