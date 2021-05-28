With a school record broken and her goal already realized, Lucy Corbett’s pain didn’t matter. She wanted to accomplish more.
Corbett, a Montana State junior and Bozeman native, had high jumped sparingly during the season because of a back injury. So she began the Big Sky meet with a low bar — literally and figuratively — to not overwork herself. But inch by inch, she kept clearing it.
After starting at a little over 5 feet, Corbett broke the school record with a jump of 5-10.75. Her coaches offered to end the day there to preserve her back.
But Corbett wanted to keep going. She rejects the notion of allowing her injury to prevent her from competing.
“Let’s go 6,” MSU assistant coach Dustin Cichosz remembered Corbett saying.
“She has this humble poise that was just really confident, but it wasn’t arrogant,” Cichosz added. “It was really cool that she was feeling good enough and jumping well enough. I still get chills thinking about it. … It was pretty awesome.”
Corbett won her third gold medal overall, and first outdoors, of her college career at the Big Sky meet by clearing 6 feet. This ranked her 10th heading into the NCAA West Preliminary in College Station, Texas, where she’ll compete Saturday.
When asked what her most substantial obstacle of her career is, Corbett couldn’t think of anything but her back pain. Yet she doesn’t want to step away from track and field.
“I love the sport. I love competing,” Corbett said. “And a big factor is I love the team here at MSU and our coaches. It’s just a great environment to be in. That’s why I’m sticking with it.”
Since her freshman year in college, Corbett’s dealt with SI joint pain in her lower back. It especially flares up as she high jumps.
She attends physical therapy once a week, and she doesn’t expect any long-term health issues to result from it. But she can’t do much else to heal it.
Corbett took time off at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This allowed her time to rest her back. But as soon as she began jumping again, the pain returned anyway.
This means she has to pick her meets wisely and jump carefully. Corbett admits this is frustrating.
Cichosz said communication is critical. He figured Corbett is tired of him asking how she’s feeling. But he wants to ensure Corbett’s everyday life isn’t hindered because of the sport.
With the help of trainers, Corbett’s figured out what hurts and what doesn’t. In training, she takes advantage of the days she feels well and makes necessary adjustments when she doesn’t.
“It’s a process. We just have to make reps quality over quantity, and some days are not good,” Cichosz said. “We’ll have a practice and it’s not easy for her to do … and you have to shut down. She has the self-awareness to know it’s not improving how she’s performing so we’ll come back the next day and try it again.”
Cichosz underscored Corbett’s positive outlook. Even though she’s a standout on the team, she often is willing to help with cleaning up and putting things away after practices without being asked.
Cichosz said that’s uncommon. He believes it’s a sign that she’s grateful to be competing at all.
“It’s hard to describe in a lot of ways because she cares a lot, but she’s so humble and modest about it she almost seems too relaxed sometimes,” Cichosz said with a laugh. “You don’t find a lot of people like Lucy, not only as a person but as an athlete.”
This struggle led to the boost in confidence Corbett felt at the conference meet. After fighting against her limits, she felt she needed it.
She was ecstatic after breaking the personal and program record. With her energy, she ran too quickly in her approach when attempting 6 feet. Though after a failed second try, Corbett was sure she could accomplish that feat.
When she did, she was so overjoyed she had to sit down and settle her nerves.
“I put it all together and cleared it,” Corbett said. “It was a lot of excitement.”
Corbett is now striving to qualify for the NCAA meet. Cichosz didn’t think that was unrealistic.
“I don’t want to be a car salesman and oversell,” Cichosz said, “but Lucy is one of the most athletic high jumpers I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
Cichosz has “no doubt” Corbett could jump 6-2. But, he said, that’s if she’s healthy.
With that in mind, Cichosz didn’t want to put any pressure on Corbett. He emphasized her competing this week would be an accomplishment on its own.
“She’s one of a kind, and I feel very grateful that she has the fortitude to persevere through all of this,” Cichosz said. “You would never know, but I know it’s not easy.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.