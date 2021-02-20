Duncan Hamilton accomplished a historic feat on Friday in Worthington Arena.
The Bozeman native and Montana State sophomore completed a sub-four-minute men's mile race. Hamilton crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 5.62 seconds, but with the adjustment provided by running at altitude and on a 200-meter flat track, Hamilton's time converted to 3:57.3.
Hamilton became just the fourth Bobcat runner to eclipse the four-minute barrier. He ran the third-fastest mark in program history, trailing Patrick Casey and Cristian Soratos, and finished ahead of Diego Leon's time of 3:57.37 set in 2018.
Hamilton had previously finished less than a second away from the four-minute mark twice before in his college career, including in a meet two weeks ago.
Hamilton is currently ninth on the Division I performance list in the mile. The top 16 times advance to the NCAA Championships scheduled to take place from March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
"This was his third mile here on the home track this season," MSU director of track and field Lyle Weese said. "We are mostly training for cross-country and in preparation for the steeplechase in the outdoor season. The first two races (of the indoor season) were really just prep to get ready for this one. We didn't want to do a bunch of workouts to prepare for the mile, but we thought running three mile (races) would be good.
"We thought he'd have a good shot at getting under four (minutes) and hopefully get into the NCAA Championships."
Montana State completed its indoor season on Friday as the Bobcats hosted Idaho in the Bobcat Bonus. Hamilton wasn't the lone Bobcat to make MSU's all-time indoor top-10 list.
Henry Adams ran a photo-finish 60 hurdles race that ultimately was won by his Idaho counterpart by 0.003 seconds. However, his final time of 8.1 seconds moved him to the sixth spot on the men's top-10 chart.
Trisha Carlson improved on her personal-best time by sixth-hundredths of a second in the 800. She placed first in a converted mark of 2:10.84, which improved her all-time seventh-place position in the Bobcats record book.
The women's 200 was won by Macy White as she crossed the line in a personal-best time of 24.81 seconds. Her lifetime best put her in a tie for 10th ever by a Bobcat in the event.
A variety of other Bobcats completed lifetime bests over the course of the Bobcat Bonus.
Damien Nelson finished second in the 200 with a personal-best mark of 22.18 seconds while he tied his fastest mark of 6.89 in the 60 to take third overall.
In the remaining men's races, Tyler Schmautz took second in his college-best time of 1:53.11 in the 800. Levi Taylor finished second in the mile with his best mark as a Bobcat of 4:06.87, while Ben Perrin clocked a converted 8:15.24 to take first in the 3,000. Alex Hershey had a personal-best time of 50.48 seconds in the 400.
The women's races featured personal-best efforts by Mya Dube (3,000), Elena Vandersloot (3,000), Morgan Evans (200), Zoe Delaney (200) and Leigha Carter (60). Dube finished first in 10:04.69.
MSU's men claimed a first-place showing in the 1,600 relay. Drake Schneider finished first in the 400 while Jared Schwend had a season-best time of 50.16 seconds in the event to place third. Isaac Schmidt, Matthew Richtman and Cooper West all ran season bests in the 3,000.
White led a 1-2-3 finish in the women's 200 and was followed by Evans and Delaney. Lexi Kyro and Megan Good each ran season bests in the 800.
Adams and Emily Sullivan took first in the men's and women's pole vault, respectively. Lucy Corbett and A'lena Chaney recorded personal-best leaps in the women's long jump to take second and third in the event. Zoe Waddell placed first in the women's weight throw for the Bobcats while Alec Nehring, competing unattached, finished first in the men's shot put. Ian Fosdick (men's triple jump), Carter Slade (men's shot put) and Jordan Fink (women's shot put) also earned top-three showings for the Bobcats.
"This will really catapult us into the outdoor season," Weese said following MSU's final indoor event. "Just having the chance to compete, especially in three indoor meets, we're really fortunate we were able to have them for our whole team to compete in.
"The first outdoor meet is only a month away, so it's going to come quickly. But these three meets I think will really set us up for success."
Montana State's cross-country programs will participate in the Big Sky Championships on Feb. 27 in Riverdale, Utah.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.