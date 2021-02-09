The Big Sky named Montana State junior Joaqin Espinoza the league’s player of the week on Tuesday for his efforts in helping lead the Bobcats to a season-opening sweep of two nonconference matches against Idaho State.
A junior from La Paz, Bolivia, Espinoza won both his singles matches on the weekend. He partnered with Brad Buckland to win a doubles match on Saturday that helped the Bobcats clinch that point. His efforts helped the Bobcats beat Idaho State 4-3 in the season-opening dual on Saturday and win 5-2 on Sunday.
Playing at No. 2 singles, Espinoza won a pair of third set tie-breakers against ISU’s Aleksander Petrovic. Espinoza grabbed a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) win on Saturday and emerged from a 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (9-7) contest on Sunday. Both of Espinoza’s singles wins pushed the Bobcats within one match of clinching the team victory.
The award is Espinoza’s first and the first for any Bobcat since Alexander Flink earned it in the last week of the 2019 season.
