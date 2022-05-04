Montana State's historic men's tennis season added another milestone on Tuesday when the NCAA selected Jamieson Nathan and Matej Panik as the automatic qualifier doubles team from the Big Sky Conference.
The duo became the second Bobcat men's tennis doubles team selected to the NCAA Tournament. The sophomores joined forces in early March, winning seven of their 10 matches together.
"Matej and Jamieson becoming the first doubles team in program history to qualify for the NCAA Tournament is a massive, massive accomplishment for them and for our entire program," Bobcats head coach Trey Morris said. "We've added a lot of feathers in our cap this season, and this is another one."
Panik (from Cheb, Czech Republic) and Nathan (from Canberra, Australia) entered weekend play ranked 79th by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, then beat the No. 1 singles teams from Northern Arizona and Idaho at the Big Sky Championships. The win over Idaho's top doubles team of Francisco Bascon and Bruno Casino avenged an earlier defeat.
The NCAA individual singles and doubles championships begin May 23 in Champaign, Illinois.
"I'm really excited for Jamieson and Matej to play for a national championship this month," Morris said.
