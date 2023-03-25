WTN_2023_MITRE_VAN_BAELEN_UI_1.jpg

Montana State's Mirte Van Baelen competes against Idaho on Friday. 

 Garrett Becker/MSU Athletics Creative Services

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Playing at home for the first time this season, a span of 66 days since its season-opening win at Chicago State, the Montana State women’s tennis team received a gutsy effort from junior Jazmin Lerman at No. 6 singles to secure a 4-3 victory over Idaho in its first action at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.

Idaho (3-10, 1-3) took the first point of the match, sweeping all three doubles contests.

“In doubles, Idaho played a little more aggressive on the big points and we just didn’t execute,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “After doubles, we had a talk on how it was going to take everyone on our team to go out and get four points. And when we came out, we focused on attitude, concentration and effort.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you