Playing at home for the first time this season, a span of 66 days since its season-opening win at Chicago State, the Montana State women’s tennis team received a gutsy effort from junior Jazmin Lerman at No. 6 singles to secure a 4-3 victory over Idaho in its first action at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.
Idaho (3-10, 1-3) took the first point of the match, sweeping all three doubles contests.
“In doubles, Idaho played a little more aggressive on the big points and we just didn’t execute,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “After doubles, we had a talk on how it was going to take everyone on our team to go out and get four points. And when we came out, we focused on attitude, concentration and effort.”
Montana State (4-10, 1-3) newcomer Izabela Heinzova started singles, cruising to a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Rachelle Starreveld at No. 2 on the ladder.
“Izabela loved playing at home in front of such a great crowd,” Woodburn said. “She really competed and started the momentum for us.”
MSU went up 2-1 as Mirte Van Baelen notched a 6-4, 6-3 win over Valentina Rodas at No. 3, before the Vandals answered with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at the top spot to even the match. Bobcat junior Felicia Jayasaputra gave MSU a 3-2 advantage with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles.
No. 5 singles went to Idaho as Jayanne Palma rallied from an opening 6-2 setback to notch a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over JJ Chen, forcing the deciding match at No. 6.
Lerman opened play at No. 6 rallying from a 6-4 deficit in a tiebreaker to record an 8-6 win and grabbing the first set from Lena Beckx. Leading 2-1 in the second set, Lerman suffered leg cramps forcing her to call an injury timeout. Following a short delay, Beckx captured five of six games, forcing a third set. Beckx jumped out to an early 4-2 lead as Lerman struggled from the service line searching for any type of power.
“We just told her to get one, one more shot, make one more ball and keep fighting,” Woodburn said. “At 4-2, she came up to me and said, ‘This is a match you won’t forget, coach.’ She wasn’t going to give up, and she was resilient and knew and believed she was going to get the win.”
Lerman dug down deep and rattled off four straight games to clinch the match in a 6-4 decision, giving MSU its first Big Sky Conference win of the season.
“The middle of lineup was incredibly strong and then for it to come down to the last match and get the win was huge,” Woodburn said. “And it was our passion, energy and fight that helped us get us the win.
“This win gives us good momentum,” Woodburn added. “We needed a breakthrough match, and we got it in front of our home crowd. It will give us the confidence to keep pushing toward our goals.”
MSU plays at Northern Arizona on April 2.
