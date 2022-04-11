Montana State won the opening doubles point sweeping all three doubles matches and captured the first four singles contests to cruise to a 5-2 win over Sacramento State in its final regular season match on Sunday afternoon in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Montana State’s (6-15, 3-5) No. 2 tandem of Jazmin Lerman and JJ Chen opened doubles play with a 6-1 victory over Weronika Ejsmont and Megan Tagaloa, while its top duo of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen followed, clinching the point with a 6-3 decision over Megan Yotova and Paige Alter. MSU’s No. 3 combination of Andrea Cuquerella and Maria Villarejo closed out doubles with a 7-5 victory.
“Doubles made a big difference today,” MSU head coach Jon Reeves said. “We’ve talked about it a lot and decided to change a few things up and today it worked. The biggest thing is we were much more active and ready to play proper doubles.”
Garcia-Reboredo put the Bobcats up 2-0 with a straight set victory over Ejsmont at No. 1 singles. Van Baelen followed with a 7-5, 6-0 decision over Yotova at No. 2, and Lerman clinched the match with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Maddy Ferreros at No. 3. Villarejo closed out MSU’s scoring with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Alter at No. 4 singles.
“The energy in singles was really good,” Reeves said. “When you look at it, the first sets determine so much and Marta and Mirte really fought through their first, and it was pretty much that way down the board. It was really important for us to win that. We were able to take control of those matches and that freed them up to finish out their matches.
“Any time you have Marta winning in straight sets is awesome,” Reeves added. “And Mirte did just as fantastic.”
Sacramento State (3-16, 2-4) closed out the match with pair of victories at Nos. 5 and 6 singles.
MSU awaits to see if it will make the six-team Big Sky Conference tournament field. The Bobcats currently sit fourth in the league standings, tied with Portland State, with three conference wins. The Vikings have one Big Sky match remaining at Northern Arizona. Idaho, Eastern Washington, Sacramento State and Montana all have two wins. UM has completed its Big Sky schedule, while Idaho (4), Eastern Washington (2) and Sacramento State (2) have matches remaining over the next two weeks.
The Big Sky Tournament is slated for April 28-30 in Phoenix, Ariz.
“It’s a waiting game now,” Reeves said. “We’ll still be training and practicing, and the kids that need some time, whether for academics or healing, will get some rest. It’s been a mentally and emotionally challenging season. Our kids know how close they are, we’re 3-5 and literally just three points from being 5-3. I’m proud of them, and hopefully, we’ll get some luck and keep this thing going.”
Bobcats men's tennis falls to Idaho
Montana State dropped its first Big Sky Conference men's tennis match of the season Sunday, a 5-2 decision at Idaho that leaves Montana State 5-1 in league play. After MSU's loss, six of the league's nine teams have either one or two league defeats.
Idaho won the doubles point with wins at the top and bottom ladder spots (Daan Van Dijk and Nejc Sitar led at No. 2 doubles when it was abandoned because UI clinched the team point), then then took straight set wins at No. 4 and No. 1 singles to grab a 3-0 team lead.
Matej Panik won a 6-3, 6-2 decision in singles play, and Joaquin Espinoza won his fifth straight decision pull the Bobcats within 3-2. Bruno Casino clinched the win for Idaho with a dramatic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Jamieson Nathan. Mario Dunn Garza finished the afternoon's proceedings with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over Sitar.
The Bobcats remain in first place, holding a one-half game edge against Montana. UM hosts Sacramento State on at 10 a.m. Tuesday before finishing league play at Idaho on April 16 and at MSU April 23. The Bobcats host Sacramento State (4-2 in Big Sky play) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.