Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches on Friday afternoon, defeating Lewis-Clark State 4-0 and dropping a 4-1 decision to Boise State.

Against LC State, the Bobcats captured the opening doubles point by sweeping all three matches led by its No. 1 tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen, who posted a 6-4 win over Yelena Kim and Beatriz Lambru.

MSU earned victories at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles all in straight sets to secure its second win of the season.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you