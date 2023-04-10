Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State captured four of six singles matches to rally past Portland State 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. Twice the Bobcats found themselves down to the Vikings only to battle back, winning the match as Jazmin Lerman held off Makoto Ohara 7-5, 7-6 (3).

“We just talked about having fun,” MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn said. “We had been working so hard, and had been wanting results, so we just said let’s play simple, trust ourselves and most importantly, just find joy. That’s one of the pillars of the program. We were much more relaxed than what we were against Eastern Washington on Friday. And you could tell we were having fun while we were battling, and it made a huge difference.”

Portland State opened the match gaining the first point as it swept all three doubles matches. The Vikings went up 2-0 after Masha Ponomareva notched a 6-3, 7-5 win over Marta Garcia-Reboredo at No. 1 singles.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you