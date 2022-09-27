Let the news come to you

First-year head coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State University over the weekend. 

The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into pairs who competed against another pair. Each matchup consisted of a doubles match followed by two singles matches. The pair that captured two of the three matches advances to the next round.

MSU’s top pairing of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to Utah on the opening day, followed by a 2-1 setback to Idaho State on Saturday. MSU’s duo went on to win the consolation title over Idaho.

