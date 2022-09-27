First-year head coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State University over the weekend.
The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into pairs who competed against another pair. Each matchup consisted of a doubles match followed by two singles matches. The pair that captured two of the three matches advances to the next round.
MSU’s top pairing of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to Utah on the opening day, followed by a 2-1 setback to Idaho State on Saturday. MSU’s duo went on to win the consolation title over Idaho.
The Bobcats second paring of Jazmin Lerman and Felicia Jayasaputra defeated Idaho State 2-1 on the opening day, as the tandem took the doubles point and Jayasaputra winning her singles match with a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Olivia Mikkelson. The duo dropped its semifinal match to Weber State, before rebounding with a 3-0 win over Idaho for third place.
Montana State’s third combo of JJ Chen and Maria Villarejo dropped three matches but received outstanding play from Chen in singles action with two victories over Weber State and Idaho, respectively.
“Overall, it was a weekend full of learning and growth,” Woodburn said. “We are continuing to make positive changes in our tennis game, but it takes trust in the process. Our goal for doubles was to keep getting touches off the middle ball and to be explosive with our feet. Our last day of doubles we did a great job committing to finding the middle ball.
The Bobcats' next outing will be at the ITA Regionals Oct. 12-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
