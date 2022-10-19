Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State women’s tennis team played its most competitive tennis of the fall at the ITA Mountain Regionals that concluded on Sunday in Las Vegas at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the UNLV Campus.

“Regionals was another great week of tennis, where we were focusing on the style of tennis we hope to play this spring,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “Our last day was our best day, which was the goal. We wanted to finish the tournament on a high with the most energy and truly competing for every point.”

Marta Garcia-Reboredo, who played at No. 1 singles for MSU last season, posted a pair of victories in main draw added singles matches, defeating Denver’s Louise Wikander 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 and Utah Tech’s Ya-Chi Hsu 6-3, 6-2. Garcia-Reboredo lost her opening match in the main draw to second-seeded Radka Buzkova of Colorado State 6-3, 6-2.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you