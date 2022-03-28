The Montana State women’s tennis team held a 3-1 advantage over undefeated Weber State, before the Wildcats swept the final three singles matches for a 4-3 come-from-behind decision over the Bobcats on Sunday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Montana State (5-13, 2-3) opened the match by taking the crucial doubles point as its No. 1 tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen claimed a 7-5 victory over Weber State’s (11-6, 5-0) Ana Morett Salas and Pei-Hsuan Kuo. The Bobcats’ No. 2 combination of Jazmin Lerman and Andrea Cuquerella set up the first point with a 6-4 win over Megan Davies and Sicely Ferreira.
“This match was a roller coaster, and it wasn’t easy,” MSU head coach Jon Reeves said. “Our doubles has not been good overall, but this week we talked and worked on some basic fundamentals and expressed how urgent it is that those are actually taken care of on the court, and they did great.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it was a heck of a lot better than what it’s been. Weber State ran three very solid doubles teams at us that are pretty good, so I’m just proud of how the kids responded to earn the point.”
Weber State tied the match as the two squads opened singles action as Davies posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Van Baelen at the No. 2 slot. MSU’s Garcia-Reboredo and Maria Villarejo answered with identical 6-3, 6-4 decisions at Nos. 1 and 4, respectively, to give the Bobcats a 3-1 cushion and looking for one more win to clinch the match.
However, the Wildcats received a hard-fought 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 come-from-behind win by Kuo at No. 3 and held their momentum with straight set victories at Nos. 5 and 6 to take the match.
The Bobcats will host Northern Arizona at 10 a.m. Friday in the BATC.
