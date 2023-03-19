The Montana State women’s tennis team took the opening doubles point and captured two of its opening three singles matches to hold an early 3-1 lead over Utah State, but the Aggies rallied with three straight wins to edge past the Bobcats 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Academy & Racquet Club.
“We came ready to fight against Utah State,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “We finally played the style of doubles that we have been working for. After winning the doubles point, we competed and gave it our all. It came down to the last match and JJ (Chen) fought until the end.”
MSU opened the match winning at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles by identical 6-2 scores giving the Bobcats a 1-0 advantage heading into singles. Montana State sophomore Marta Garcia-Reboredo started singles action with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lisa Kung at the top spot, giving MSU a 2-0 cushion.
Utah State notched its first point with a straight-set win at No. 3, before MSU’s Mirte Van Baelen took a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 decision at No. 4 to give the Bobcats a 3-1 edge and needing one more singles win for the match. The Aggies responded with a three-set come-from-behind win at No. 2 singles, before Indya Nespor evened the match at 3-all with a straight-set win over MSU’s Andrea Cuquerella at No. 6 on the ladder.
The match came down to No. 5 singles where Utah State’s Sidnee Lavatai rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Chen.
Friday afternoon, Weber State handed the Bobcats a 6-1 setback at the Ogden Athletic Club. The Wildcats won all three doubles matches, before taking five of six singles victories. MSU’s lone point came at No. 4 where Felicia Jayasaputra defeated Kenadee Semenik 7-6, 6-0.
“Weber State played well and outcompeted us,” Woodburn said. “We were not happy with how we played and the fact that we didn’t have a chance in most matches. I’m really proud of how we bounced back against Utah State.”
After playing all matches on the road since Jan. 14, the Bobcats will open its home schedule on Friday when it hosts Idaho at 10 a.m. in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
“We are looking forward to our home opener,” Woodburn said. “We are ready for a battle and hope to catch some traction with a definitive step forward."
