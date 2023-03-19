Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State women’s tennis team took the opening doubles point and captured two of its opening three singles matches to hold an early 3-1 lead over Utah State, but the Aggies rallied with three straight wins to edge past the Bobcats 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at the Sports Academy & Racquet Club.

“We came ready to fight against Utah State,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “We finally played the style of doubles that we have been working for. After winning the doubles point, we competed and gave it our all. It came down to the last match and JJ (Chen) fought until the end.”

MSU opened the match winning at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles by identical 6-2 scores giving the Bobcats a 1-0 advantage heading into singles. Montana State sophomore Marta Garcia-Reboredo started singles action with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lisa Kung at the top spot, giving MSU a 2-0 cushion. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you