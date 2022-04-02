Northern Arizona captured the opening doubles point and took five of six singles matches en route to a 6-1 decision over Montana State on Friday afternoon in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Montana State (5-14, 2-4) dropped doubles decisions at Nos. 1 and 3 as Northern Arizona (6-7, 4-1) took the first point of the match.
The Bobcats, who won the doubles point against Weber State last Sunday, were equally as competitive against the Lumberjacks before coming up short.
Northern Arizona went up 3-0 opening singles play with wins at Nos. 1 and 4 on the ladder. At the top spot, reigning Big Sky Conference MVP and Freshman of the Year Gina Dittmann held off MSU’s Marta Garcia-Reboredo 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
Trailing 4-0, MSU received its lone victory as Mirte Van Baelen rallied being down 4-1 and 5-2 in the third set against Laura Duhl to record a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) win at No. 2 singles. In the third set tiebreaker, Van Baelen fought back from 4-2 and 5-3 deficits, before rattling off four unanswered points for the win.
Northern Arizona closed out the match with straight set victories at Nos. 5 and 6.
MSU travels to Idaho State on April 8, before returning home to close out the regular season against Sacramento State on Sunday, April 10 in the BATC.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.