Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Big Sky Conference-leading Northern Arizona took the opening doubles point and held off the Montana State in singles play to post a 7-0 win over the Bobcats on Sunday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona.

No. 67 NAU opened the match with a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles and clinched the first point with a 6-4 decision at No. 2. MSU’s top tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen completed doubles action by dropping a hard-fought 7-5 decision to the Lumberjacks’ top twosome of Ana Guadiana and Elinor Beazley.

The Lumberjacks opened singles play by sweeping Nos. 3 and 6 in straight sets, before clinching the match at the top spot as Sofia Markova rallied to defeat Garcia-Reboredo 0-6, 6-0, 6-1. The Bobcats also received strong performances from Izabela Heinzova and Felicia Jayasaputra, who both went three sets at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you