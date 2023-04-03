Big Sky Conference-leading Northern Arizona took the opening doubles point and held off the Montana State in singles play to post a 7-0 win over the Bobcats on Sunday afternoon in Flagstaff, Arizona.
No. 67 NAU opened the match with a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles and clinched the first point with a 6-4 decision at No. 2. MSU’s top tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen completed doubles action by dropping a hard-fought 7-5 decision to the Lumberjacks’ top twosome of Ana Guadiana and Elinor Beazley.
The Lumberjacks opened singles play by sweeping Nos. 3 and 6 in straight sets, before clinching the match at the top spot as Sofia Markova rallied to defeat Garcia-Reboredo 0-6, 6-0, 6-1. The Bobcats also received strong performances from Izabela Heinzova and Felicia Jayasaputra, who both went three sets at Nos. 2 and 4, respectively.
“Our goal for the season is to continue getting one day better every time we step on the court,” MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn said. “We were unable to execute some of the big points and we will continue to learn how to handle adversity. I’m incredibly proud of this group and I know we are heading in the right direction.”
MSU hosts Eastern Washington at 9 a.m. Friday in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
