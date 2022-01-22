Incarnate Word captured the opening doubles point and held on in singles play to notch a 4-3 decision over Montana State at the Mabry Tennis Center on Friday afternoon.
The Cardinals won at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to win the opening point, which goes to the squad that takes two of three doubles matches to open the contest.
Each team took three singles victories as three matches went the distance and three featured tie breakers.
Montana State picked up victories at Nos. 1, 3 and 6 singles. At the top spot, MSU freshman Marta Garcia-Reboredo claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) win over Brandelyn Fulgenzi. At No. 3 singles Bobcat sophomore Felicia Jayasaputra downed Sophia Kermet 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Jayasaputra was this week’s Big Sky Conference Player of the Week. MSU’s third point came at No. 6 where Maria Villarejo defeated Kinga Psut 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3.
On Saturday, Air Force combined a win at No. 1 doubles and an injury default at the No. 2 position to grab the opening point of its match with Montana State en route to a 7-0 victory over the Bobcats in San Antonio.
Air Force’s top tandem of Vivian Glozman and Karina Chao posted a 6-2 win over MSU’s Mirte Van Baelen and Marta Garcia-Reboredo to clinch the point. MSU’s No. 3 duo of JJ Chen and Andrea Cuquerella downed Isabella Flodin and Sydney Fitch to highlight the day.
The Falcons won all six singles matches, with four coming in straight sets. The two exceptions were at No. 1 and 5 singles, where Glozman squeezed past Garcia-Reboredo 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 at the top of the ladder, and Alexis Odom held on for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Cuquerella.
Montana State opens its home season against Seattle U on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center.
