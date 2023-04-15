Let the news come to you

Idaho State swept three doubles matches and captured four of six singles contests to hand Montana State a 5-2 setback in MSU’s final match of the season on Saturday afternoon in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

“I know our team is going to fight and battle every time they step up the court,” said MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. “Our doubles were not the best. We had a slow start and tried to fight back. Then in singles, everyone brought it and competed as well as they could.”

Idaho State took a 2-0 advantage as it opened singles play with a win at No. 2 after Lola O’Lideadha downed Izabela Heinzova 6-4, 6-3. Montana State got on the board as Marta Garcia-Reboredo defeated Hana Cho 6-3, 6-0 at the top spot. Leading 3-2, the Bengals’ Stefanya Shalakhova handed Jazmin Lerman a 7-5, 6-3 setback at No. 5 to clinch the match.


