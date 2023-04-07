Let the news come to you

Montana State sophomore Marta Garcia-Reboredo went undefeated in singles and doubles, but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Washington captured three of four singles matches in three sets to post a 5-2 win over MSU on Friday afternoon at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

Garcia-Reboredo and partner Mirte Van Baelen opened doubles play at the top spot, cruising to a 6-1 win over EWU’s Isabella Foshee and Scout Mathews. The Eagles responded with wins at Nos. 2 and 3, giving EWU the opening point.

“We talked all week about how crucial the doubles point is,” MSU head coach Suzie Woodburn said. “Marta and Mirte had an outstanding day, but we need to find consistency across the board.”


