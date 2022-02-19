Jazmin Lerman remained hot but Montana State dropped a pair of women’s tennis matches in Stephenville, Texas, this weekend.
Tarleton State won 5-2 a home match against the Bobcats on Friday, while Texas Rio Grande Valley beat MSU by the same score at Tarleton State on Saturday. Lerman, the reigning Big Sky Conference Player of the Week, won at No. 6 singles on Friday (6-4, 7-5 over Natalia Komar) and at No. 5 singles on Saturday (6-2, 6-4 over Katarina Sasaroga).
“Jazmin competed very well this weekend,” Bobcats head coach Jon Reeves said. “Marta (Garcia-Reboredo) fought off four straight match points at a set down to come back and win the match on Friday, so that was a moment that she’ll be able to recall during competition to remind herself that anything is possible.”
Reeves was also pleased with how his team competed on Saturday.
“It was a tough match and they competed really well,” he said. “I’m proud of their efforts, especially after struggling during doubles.”
The Bobcats played both matches outdoors, a first in 2022, and Reeves said the experience will prove beneficial.
“It’s difficult to transition to outdoors when you practice and play indoors, but I schedule these trips so our team is exposed to making these adjustments because we’ll play outdoors against conference teams. This experience is important.”
After a weekend off from competition, Montana State jumps back into Big Sky action on March 4 at Idaho and March 5 at Eastern Washington.
