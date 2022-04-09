Idaho State captured the opening doubles point and claimed three of six singles matches to hold on for a 4-3 decision over Montana State on Friday afternoon in Reed Gym.
Idaho State (11-5, 4-2) swept all three doubles matches to take an early 1-0 lead. Lola O’Lideadha put the Bengals up 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Montana State’s (5-15, 2-5) Jazmin Lerman at No. 3 singles, before back-to-back victories by Mirte Van Baelen and Marta Garcia-Reboredo tied the contest at two-all.
Van Baelen, a sophomore from Mol, Belgium, posted a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Megan Lang-Gould at No. 2 singles, while Garcia-Reboredo, a freshman from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, won in straight sets following an 8-6 tiebreaker in the opening set over Hana Cho at the top spot on the ladder.
“Mirte had a phenomenal match,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves. “She cruised in her first set, had a little step backwards in the second, but came on strong again in the third. I thought Marta was terrific as well, and once she took the tiebreaker, was in complete control the second set.”
ISU went up 3-2 with a victory at No. 6 singles, before Sol O’Lideadha rallied for a 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-2 win over Maria Villarejo at No. 4 singles to secure the match win for the Bengals.
MSU freshman Andrea Cuquerella closed out the contest with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Leah Kuruvilla to No. 5 singles.
“I’m proud of the way we played and competed while facing some adversity,” Reeves said. “It was just a collection of a lot of little things not going our way, but it was not for lack of effort or ability.”
MSU closes out its regular season hosting Sacramento State on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
