The Montana State women’s tennis team opened its 2023 season by recording a 6-1 win over Chicago State on Tuesday afternoon at the H-F Racquet & Fitness Club. It marked the first career win for MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn.

Montana State (1-0) opened play winning the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 3. MSU’s top tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen secured the point with a 6-4 decision over CSU’s Kristina Pukheva and Ethel Li.

The Bobcats opened singles action with junior Felicia Jayasaputra recording a straight set 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 5 over Amina Taibi. MSU went up 3-0 as Van Baelen notched a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 3 over Katarina Dukic.


