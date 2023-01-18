The Montana State women’s tennis team opened its 2023 season by recording a 6-1 win over Chicago State on Tuesday afternoon at the H-F Racquet & Fitness Club. It marked the first career win for MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn.
Montana State (1-0) opened play winning the doubles point with victories at Nos. 1 and 3. MSU’s top tandem of Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen secured the point with a 6-4 decision over CSU’s Kristina Pukheva and Ethel Li.
The Bobcats opened singles action with junior Felicia Jayasaputra recording a straight set 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 5 over Amina Taibi. MSU went up 3-0 as Van Baelen notched a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 3 over Katarina Dukic.
The Cougars’ lone point came at No. 1 where former Weber State all-conference player Cali Fuller downed Garcia-Reboredo 6-3, 6-1. Montana State newcomer Isabel Heinzovà clinched the match with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6(4) decision at No. 2 over Pukhaeva. Jazmin Lerman and JJ Chen closed out MSU’s scoring winning at Nos. 4 and 6 on the ladder.
“I was very proud of how we competed,” Woodburn said. “After three hard days at the Northern Illinois Invitational, we knew this match was going to be a challenge. We were ready to work for every point and played brave in big moments. It’s a great way to start the season.”
The Bobcats played at the Northern Illinois Tournament last weekend in preparation for the season-opener. MSU will face Boise State and Lewis-Clark State on Jan. 27 in Boise, Idaho.
