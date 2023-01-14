Let the news come to you

First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster.

Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California.

Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, is ranked top 75 in Girls 18 and under in the Czech Republic.


