First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster.
Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California.
Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, is ranked top 75 in Girls 18 and under in the Czech Republic.
“We are thrilled to have Izabela join our team,” Woodburn said. “She is a high-level tennis player who loves competing and improving. Izabela is an aggressive baseliner who excels in doubles, and she will be an asset to our program with her determination and passion for the game."
Heinzovà trained at the TOPTENNIS club in Olomouc.
“I am really excited to become part of the MSU women's tennis program and a student-athlete at Montana State,” Heinzovà said. “I am especially looking forward to competing with my team, meeting new people and getting new life experiences in Bozeman."
Riitters prepped at Half Moon Bay High School, where she ranked first in her class. She captured the 2019 Lafayette Tennis Club Juniors Open, as well as the Willow Glen Juniors Open.
"We are pleased to be adding Abby to our team this spring,” Woodburn said. “She is driven and has a tremendous work ethic. Abby is extremely coachable and what stood out to me is her attitude and excitement about being part of MSU women's tennis. She has truly embraced the culture we are building, and we feel very fortunate to have her be part of our program."
A national honor society member, Riitters also finished runner-up in the 2019 San Ramon Juniors Open.
"I am incredibly excited and grateful for this opportunity to play tennis at Montana State University,” Riitters said. “I look forward to being part of the incredible culture while being surrounded by amazing teammates and coaches."
