Montana State head women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has added three athletes to the roster for the 2023-24 season.
Joining the Bobcats are Hudson Hawkins (Las Vegas), Mia Ljubas (Seattle) and Angel Bean (Montreal, Quebec, Canada).
Hawkins prepped at Silverado High School in Las Vegas where she competed in numerous local, sectional and national events. Last year, she played in Level 3 national tournaments, including one event where she reached the finals in singles and doubles. Hawkins’ best results came at Winter Nationals in Orlando, Florida, where she captured an opening round win, before falling 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 to the No. 4 seed.
"Hudson is a phenomenal athlete,” Woodburn said. “When I saw her at winter nationals, I knew she was something special. She has all the pieces, and we look forward to developing her game. She is hungry to improve, and the sky is the limit for her."
Ljubas, who prepped at Nathan Hale High School and Washington Connections Academy, played the 2021-22 season at the University of Oregon. At UO, she competed in three fall tournaments in singles and two in doubles. Ljubas was the 2019 Washington 3A state singles champion and guided her squad to a third-place finish.
"We are thrilled to have Mia join our program,” Woodburn said. “Coming from the University of Oregon, she has experience at a high level. She is explosive at the net with a huge serve. We hope she will have an immediate impact with our doubles."
Ljubas has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Bean prepped at College de Montreal where she competed on the Quebec provincial team. She also was an International Tennis Federation J30 doubles winner and an ITF J30 doubles finalist. Bean captured the U16 National Junior Open Series and was top 16 at the 2023 Winter nationals.
"We are ecstatic to have Angel join our program,” Woodburn said. “She is a scrappy lefty who has the tools to do great things. She is eager to play college tennis and will be the perfect addition to our team."
The trio joins Bozeman High graduate Meg McCarty, a two-time Montana Class AA singles champion, as part of Woodburn’s first full recruiting class at Montana State.
"We are thrilled to bring the additions of Hudson Hawkins, Mia Ljubas, and Angel Bean,” Woodburn said. “Not only are they incredible tennis players, but they are amazing human beings. We hit the jackpot with these student-athletes. They are eager to improve, grow and develop on and off the court. We cannot wait to have them be part of the Bobcat Family."
