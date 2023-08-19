Let the news come to you

Montana State head women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has added three athletes to the roster for the 2023-24 season.

Joining the Bobcats are Hudson Hawkins (Las Vegas), Mia Ljubas (Seattle) and Angel Bean (Montreal, Quebec, Canada).

Hawkins prepped at Silverado High School in Las Vegas where she competed in numerous local, sectional and national events. Last year, she played in Level 3 national tournaments, including one event where she reached the finals in singles and doubles. Hawkins’ best results came at Winter Nationals in Orlando, Florida, where she captured an opening round win, before falling 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 to the No. 4 seed.


