Montana State dropped a 6-1 nonconference neutral site decision to Portland on Saturday afternoon at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.
Portland captured the opening doubles point with victories at the Nos. 1 and 3 slots. The Pilots kept the momentum going in singles action, winning five of six matches in straight sets.
Montana State’s lone point came at No. 5 singles as freshman JJ Chen posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Jana Tanevska. With the straight-set decision, Chen ran her win total to a team-best five victories on the season.
MSU will face Montana in Missoula at 9 a.m. Sunday. It will mark the Big Sky opener for the Bobcats.
