Montana State junior Felicia Jayasaputra garnered All-Big Sky Conference Honorable Mention recognition for her play on the tennis courts this spring, while teammates Marta Garcia-Reboredo, Mirte Van Baelen, and JJ Chen joined her on the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team as selected by College Sports Communicators.

Jayasaputra, a native of Jakarta, Indonesia, posted a 10-7 overall mark and a 5-3 Big Sky Conference record playing at Nos. 3, 4, and 5 singles throughout the season. She went 3-3 at No. 3, 4-4 at No. 4 and 3-0 at No. 5 singles. In addition, she registered five victories in doubles action.


Jayasaputra, Garcia-Reboredo, Van Baelen, and Chen each received mention on the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

