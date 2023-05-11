Montana State junior Felicia Jayasaputra garnered All-Big Sky Conference Honorable Mention recognition for her play on the tennis courts this spring, while teammates Marta Garcia-Reboredo, Mirte Van Baelen, and JJ Chen joined her on the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team as selected by College Sports Communicators.
Jayasaputra, a native of Jakarta, Indonesia, posted a 10-7 overall mark and a 5-3 Big Sky Conference record playing at Nos. 3, 4, and 5 singles throughout the season. She went 3-3 at No. 3, 4-4 at No. 4 and 3-0 at No. 5 singles. In addition, she registered five victories in doubles action.
Jayasaputra, Garcia-Reboredo, Van Baelen, and Chen each received mention on the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes women’s tennis honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 1.
