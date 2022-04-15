Montana State beat Sacramento State 7-0 in a Big Sky Conference contest with strong championship implications in Bozeman on Thursday, and the turning point came early.
With doubles play tied 1-1, everyone in the Bobcats-Anderson Tennis Center gathered around Court 2 to watch Daan Van Dijk and Nejc Sitar battle Sacramento State’s Ori Maior and Hayden Rand. After the match stayed on serve until the tie-breaker, the Hornets jumped out to a 4-1 lead. But the Bobcats took seven of the next eight points to claim the match and the doubles point.
From that point on, the Bobcats appeared unstoppable. Matej Panik cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2, followed closely by two-set wins by Brad Buckland at No. 4 and Jamieson Nathan at No. 3 to clinch the important win. Van Dijk grinded out a 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 10-8 win at the top ladder spot, then Sitar and Joaquin Espinoza polished off their opponents to seal the team win.
The doubles portion of the match wasn’t decided until Sacramento State double-faulted at 6-5. In fact, the Hornets’ 4-1 lead left Van Dijk knowing that his team’s best tennis was needed.
“We were 4-1 down in the tie-breaker and played a couple very good points,” he said. “We played some good tennis, trusted ourselves, especially our volleys. And we may have gotten a little lucky (with the double-fault).”
Van Dijk and Sitar scored two quick points on serve to draw to within 4-3, then after a Sac State point broke the Hornets serve to trail 5-4.
Then Van Dijk served two points for a 6-5 lead, and Sac State’s double fault gave MSU the point.
“Those guys they played today are undefeated at two doubles this season, so it was a good win for Daan and Nejc,” MSU head coach Trey Morris said. “We’ve emphasized doing a little better job with our energy in doubles, and it was better today. I think it still needs to be better, but it was better today and it showed with us being able to get over the hump and get the doubles point.”
The win raises MSU’s record to 16-7 this season, and the Bobcats stand 6-1 in Big Sky Conference play. Montana is 5-1 heading into its match at Idaho on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, the Bobcats and Griz get together at 4 p.m. on April 23 in Bozeman to determine the Big Sky regular season champion.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.