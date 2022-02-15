Montana State collected a pair of non-conference men’s tennis wins Saturday, sweeping both Whitman and Whitworth 7-0 in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
The Bobcats played clean tennis throughout the day, winning all doubles matches and every set in singles play. Seven different Bobcats saw action, including freshman Georgios Nouchakis in his Montana State debut.
Coming out of a two-week training block, Bobcat assistant coach Creel Smith was pleased with what he saw.
“My task to them was to show me and to show themselves how much better they’d gotten,” Smith said. “I wanted them to make a good statement with their play today, and they did that.”
After capturing the doubles point in the morning match against Whitman, MSU’s Brad Buckland earned a 6-0, 6-2 win against Aaron Yuan at No. 2 singles to clinch the team win. Daan Van Dijk at No. 1, Georgios Nouchakis at No. 4 and Manuel Monteiro at No. 5 all won a set without surrendering a game.
In the afternoon match against Whitman, Nejc Sitar’s 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 clinched the team win. Joaquin Espinoza at No. 3 and Monteiro at No. 6 each claimed 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Montana State raised its record to 7-1 on the season with Saturday’s wins over the two competitors from the Division III Northwest Conference. MSU begins a stretch of 11 matches away from Bozeman over the next six weeks, including conference matches at Portland State on March 12 and Idaho State on March 18.
