Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota squad topped Montana State 5-2 in Bozeman.

The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team’s two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.

“It was our first match and without our top two players everybody had to step up and be challenged at spots they probably didn’t imagine being challenged at, but they showed a lot of fight,” said first-year head coach Rob Bareford. “We just came up short today.”


