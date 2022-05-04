Montana State men's tennis coach Trey Morris resigned from his position Wednesday, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced.
Morris' departure comes for what he calls personal, family-related reasons. He indicated that his family will relocate this summer.
"In a short amount of time Trey has built our men's tennis program into a competitive force in the region," Costello said in a news release. "His hard work, positive energy and passion for MSU tennis are infectious, and he's accomplished program milestones by doing things the right way. I respect that he's making this move to benefit his family, and I want to thank Trey and Kate for being such a positive factor in Bobcat Athletics and the Bozeman community and we wish their family nothing but the best."
In his third season at MSU this spring, Morris and the Bobcats captured a share of the program's first Big Sky regular season title since 2013 and played in the conference championship match for the first time since 2006. On a long list of the season's highlights, the regular season finale against Montana stands out. The Bobcats drew a Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center record crowd to watch MSU's emotional 5-2 win to clinch a share of the Big Sky regular season title.
"I've loved my time at Montana State," said Morris, who arrived in the summer of 2019 as an assistant coach and took the interim and full-time head coach titles in the ensuing months. "This move has nothing to do with my career because I consider this one of the great jobs in college tennis. This is a sleeping giant, and it has been so rewarding to take steps in that process."
The Bobcats broke into the national team rankings this spring for the first time in 15 years, and two different doubles teams have spent time nationally ranked. An MSU doubles team qualified for the ITA National Championships for the first time last fall.
"My gratitude goes to the players that I've had to privilege to coach here at Montana State," Morris said. "Those that were here when I got this opportunity bought into my vision and showed that with their hard work. Those that chose to come here before we became a championship program again believed in our vision. Regardless of how or when they got here, they've been great Bobcats and great members of this campus and community. I'm proud of them."
In 2020 as MSU's interim coach Morris guided the Bobcats through the COVID-19 pandemic and a truncated season. The team was 5-4 when the season was discontinued in March. As full-time head coach in 2021, Morris led the Bobcats to a 4-9 overall record, and a 1-3 mark in Big Sky play. In 2022 the team finished 18-8 overall, 7-1 in the conference.
"I'm grateful to Leon Costello and (Deputy AD) Thijs Goossens for their support and receptiveness in moving this program forward," Morris said. "The administration and staff have been nothing but great to work with."
Goossens indicated a national search for Morris' replacement begins immediately.