Montana State split a pair of matches in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday, falling 4-0 to Gonzaga before beating Whitworth 7-0.
While the Bobcats lost the doubles point and all three of the singles matches played to conclusion in the morning at GU’s Stevens Center, five of the six singles matches were closely contested. Jamieson Nathan was up a set and tied 3-3 in the second when Gonzaga clinched the result, ending the competition, and Brad Buckland was tied 1-1 and up 1-0 in the third.
The Bobcats swept through the evening match against the Division III Pirates without dropping a set. Marcos Zelver and Jacob Huppin each won their 2022 singles debuts with straight-set victories.
“Overall it was a good day,” MSU coach Trey Morris said. “Of course we are disappointed with the result against Gonzaga. However, this season is long and the team and boys are getting better each match. Today we had clear goals and areas to which we wanted to improve coming off of Air Force, and today I feel we did that."
On Sunday, Montana State won its first Big Sky match of the season by sweeping Eastern Washington 7-0 in Cheney, Washington.
The Bobcats captured the doubles point by winning all three matches, then took each of the six singles matches. Matej Panik (1-6, 6-1, 6-2 over Jeremy Mueller) at No. 1 and Daan Van Dijk (4-6, 7-6, 6-1 against Wout Doumen) at No. 2 each completed come-from-behind wins at the top ladder spots. MSU captured straight-set wins at the other four positions.
Jamieson Nathan defeated Steven Paz 7-5, 6-3 at the third ladder position, while Brad Buckland won 7-6, 6-1 over Erik Sarlvik at No. 4. Joaquin Espinoza (6-3, 6-4 vs. Brady Thomas at No. 5) and Manuel Monteiro (6-3, 7-5 over Drew Dillon at No. 6) completed the day’s proceedings.
In doubles play, Panik and Van Dijk won 6-3 at the top spot in the order, Marcos Zelver and Monteiro won at No. 2, and Buckland and Nathan combined for a win at the third ladder position.
Montana State is now 3-1 on the season, 1-0 in Big Sky play.
