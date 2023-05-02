Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State men’s tennis team bolstered its roster by adding an international prep standout and a Division I grad transfer this week, Bobcats head coach Rob Bareford announced.

András Necz, a UC Davis transfer originally from Budapest, Hungary, joins the Cats with one season of eligibility. He won four singles matches and six in doubles play in 2023, including victories against teams from UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Cal Poly and Nevada. He finishes his Aggies career with 19 singles victories and holds a top 300 ITF Juniors ranking, winning one ITF4 singles tournament. He is ATP ranked in singles and doubles with verified UTR of 11.65 in singles and 11.79 in doubles.

“András is exactly what we are looking to add to our program and culture,” Bareford said. “He’s a guy that’s hungry to be out on the courts and in the weight room trying his best to improve. He has four years of D1 college tennis experience and will be able to step into a leadership role immediately.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you