The Montana State men’s tennis team bolstered its roster by adding an international prep standout and a Division I grad transfer this week, Bobcats head coach Rob Bareford announced.
András Necz, a UC Davis transfer originally from Budapest, Hungary, joins the Cats with one season of eligibility. He won four singles matches and six in doubles play in 2023, including victories against teams from UC Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Cal Poly and Nevada. He finishes his Aggies career with 19 singles victories and holds a top 300 ITF Juniors ranking, winning one ITF4 singles tournament. He is ATP ranked in singles and doubles with verified UTR of 11.65 in singles and 11.79 in doubles.
“András is exactly what we are looking to add to our program and culture,” Bareford said. “He’s a guy that’s hungry to be out on the courts and in the weight room trying his best to improve. He has four years of D1 college tennis experience and will be able to step into a leadership role immediately.”
Montana State also added Dario Ciobotaru, who joins the team as a freshman in 2023-24 from Bucharest, Romania.
A four-time Romanian National Team member, he was ranked sixth in U18 in Romania in 2021-22 with an ITF best ranking of 667 and holds a verified UTR rating of 11.6 in singles play.
“Dario stood out to us because of the number of tournaments he’s played and, of course, his success,” Bareford said. “He brings a strong work ethic and desire to get better. He will be highly coachable and succeed on and off the court here at Montana State.”
Ciobotaru owns eight tournament titles in Romania since 2019, including the National Tournament Next Gen Trophy this season.
“My goal for college is to get a solid education and to work hard to maximize my skills/talent in tennis and I think MSU is the right place for me to do that,” Ciobotaru said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.