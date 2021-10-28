Montana State men's tennis adds former Bobcat Creel Smith to coaching staff By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff ColtonPool Author email Oct 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Creel Smith MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tennis has been a part of Creel Smith’s life “for as long as I can remember,” he said, but the former member of the Montana State men's team never seriously considered the prospect of coaching the sport he loves for a living.Until recently.After one semester working with the Bobcats women’s team under head coach Jon Reeves, Smith has joined the MSU men’s team as Trey Morris’ assistant coach. “I am extremely excited to announce that Creel Smith will be joining my staff as the assistant men’s tennis coach,” said Morris, now in his third season as Montana State’s head coach. “Creel played here at MSU and has a deep passion and understanding for the Bobcat tennis program. He will immediately have a huge impact on our program's success on and off the court.”Morris indicated Smith, a 2019 MSU graduate, fills a wide range of roles in the program. A native of Jackson, Wyoming, Smith’s assignments include both on-court and administrative roles, including areas such as recruiting and team travel.While Smith’s entry into the coaching profession came suddenly, his preparation has deep roots.“I think what’s drawn me to coaching and put me in this position is that I’ve been all over the U.S. and have worked with a lot of high-level coaches,” he said.That began in Jackson’s youth programs with Dave Luebbe, now “entrenched in the tennis community here” in Bozeman, and extends to work with Jeff Wilson at the Alpharetta Tennis Academy in Georgia and Tim Blenkiron at the Mike Agassi No Quit Academy in Las Vegas.“Obviously," Smith said, "I was coached by Jared (Burnham, MSU’s former head coach), I’ve been under Trey’s wing, under Jon’s wing, Dave, Sharon (Cleland), so I’ve learned from a number of high-level coaches that help me see the game in different lights.” Still, when Smith earned his degree from MSU in fish and wildlife biology, he was planning to become a scientist like his parents, Roger Smith and Margaret Creel.“I came from an outdoorsy family,” he said. “Both my parents were biologists. My dad played D-I hockey and soccer, my mom played D-I field hockey, but it was not necessarily a tennis family.”It was a family that emphasized education, however, which influenced Smith’s commitment to learning and sharing his knowledge. While growing up in Jackson, he helped run a local junior tennis program and served as an instructor in his different academy settings. An invitation from Reeves changed all that.“I didn’t think I was going to get back into coaching,” Smith said. “I had a fish and wildlife biology degree, I was doing field work, and Jon gave me the opportunity to get back into it. A month in, I felt this was my calling. I love this sport, and I love helping people improve and get better.”Working with Morris and helping implement his vision for the program is one of the strong draws to this position, Smith noted.“To be able to work under Trey," he said, "and see what he’s doing with this program, I loved my semester with Jon and to see the direction Trey is taking this program is something I knew I wanted to be a part of. I wanted to help see his vision come to fruition. Obviously I love Bozeman, but (working with Morris) is one of the biggest pulls. Watching how hard Trey works and how dedicated he is to make this program better, I want to be part of that. I want to help push this program to new heights.”Morris indicated Smith has begun in his new role, and Smith has enjoyed jumping in with both feet.“To be able to use my skills and my passion as an educator and combine my passion as an educator with the game that I love," he said, "has been a perfect combination.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roger Smith Morris Tennis Sport Jon Reeves Margaret Creel Men Coaching ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you