Charlie Cowan, a transfer from the University of Dayton, has joined the Montana State men’s tennis team for the 2023-24 season, Bobcat head coach Rob Bareford announced Wednesday.
Originally from Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Cowan played in three matches as a Dayton freshman in 2022-23, when the Flyers advanced to the Atlantic 10 championship match. Cowan tallied a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles against Southern Indiana and a 6-2, 6-4 singles win against Northern Kentucky, and led 5-4 at No. 3 doubles against Lipscomb when UD clinched the doubles point. He finished a 2-1 overall singles record, 1-1 in dual matches, with a 2-2 doubles mark, 1-1 in duals, while landing on the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
“Charlie has a great tennis background and has trained at high-level places,” Bareford said. “After his visit, we were confident not only that MSU was a great fit for him, but also that he would be an excellent addition to our program.”
Cowan, a four-star recruit with a TennisRecruiting.net national ranking in the top 100, was raised on tennis. His father Conrad Cowan has worked as a USPTA teaching pro and Director of Tennis for 35 years, and Charlie Cowan held a top five USTA ranking in Florida and a top three ranking in South Carolina. He earned 2019 All-Metro First Team Singles and Doubles honors and Orlando Rookie of the Year honors at Lake Nona (Florida) High School, and was unbeaten in his two seasons there. His current singles UTR stands at 11.28.
