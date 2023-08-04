Let the news come to you

Charlie Cowan, a transfer from the University of Dayton, has joined the Montana State men’s tennis team for the 2023-24 season, Bobcat head coach Rob Bareford announced Wednesday.

Originally from Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Cowan played in three matches as a Dayton freshman in 2022-23, when the Flyers advanced to the Atlantic 10 championship match. Cowan tallied a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles against Southern Indiana and a 6-2, 6-4 singles win against Northern Kentucky, and led 5-4 at No. 3 doubles against Lipscomb when UD clinched the doubles point. He finished a 2-1 overall singles record, 1-1 in dual matches, with a 2-2 doubles mark, 1-1 in duals, while landing on the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.


“Charlie has a great tennis background and has trained at high-level places,” Bareford said. “After his visit, we were confident not only that MSU was a great fit for him, but also that he would be an excellent addition to our program.”

