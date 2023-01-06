Montana State bolstered its men’s tennis roster this week when head coach Rob Bareford announced the signing of Adrian Daniel, who joins the Bobcats this weekend.
A freshman from Tel Aviv, Israel, Daniel brings five years of high-level international experience and a top 80 European ranking to the Cats. He spent one year in Barcelona, Spain, to train at the Bruguera Academy.
“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my journey and this next chapter in my life at Montana State University,” Daniel said. “I look forward to being able to continue pursuing my dreams while helping my team and my teammates achieve theirs."
Daniel joins a Bobcat squad coming off of the 2022 Big Sky Conference regular season co-championship. Two Bobcats have spent time in the ITA national doubles rankings in the past year, and four starters return from last year’s squad.
“Adrian will have an immediate impact for us this spring,” Bareford said. “We’re looking forward to all that he will bring to our team this season.”
The Cats open the spring season hosting North Dakota at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center on the MSU campus.
